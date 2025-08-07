 Special counsel team to attempt Yoon arrest again, says it will use force if necessary
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 08:47
Special counsel's vehicle enters the Seoul Detention Center to re-execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 7. [YONHAP]

The special counsel team led by prosecutor Min Joong-ki moved on Thursday to re-execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol — six days after the first attempt failed.
 
At around 7:50 a.m., the special counsel team entered the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, where Yoon is being held.
 

The team had sought the warrant after Yoon ignored two summonses. A court issued the arrest warrant on July 31.
 
The special counsel said that on Aug. 1, Yoon had continued to lie on the floor in his underwear and refused to comply with the arrest, forcing the team to abandon the attempt.
 
The court-issued warrant expires Thursday. The special counsel has notified Yoon that the arrest will be carried out using physical force if necessary.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol detention warrant special probe

