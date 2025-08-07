 Yoon claims special counsel tried to carry him out of jail cell in chair
Yoon claims special counsel tried to carry him out of jail cell in chair

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:32
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 9 for a pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was injured while special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team attempted to remove him for questioning at the Seoul Detention Center on Thursday, according to his legal representatives.
 
“The special counsel grabbed former President Yoon’s arm, and when he resisted strongly, they attempted to lift the chair [he was] sitting in,” attorneys Bae Bo-yoon and Song Jin-ho said at a press conference in front of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
 

“Former President Yoon hit his lower back against the leg of the chair, and his arm was pulled so forcefully that he said, ‘It feels like my arm is going to come out. Please, let go.’ He managed to escape the use of force only with great difficulty,” they added.
 
“He fell and complained of pain in his back and arm [pain] after falling from the chair.”
 
The lawyers criticized the attempt as unprecedented, stating, “This is the first time in history that [a sitting special counsel has] tried to physically drag a detained suspect with a court-issued arrest warrant.” 
 
They vowed to hold the team accountable, saying, “All illegal acts will be met with legal consequences.”
 
Attorneys Bae Bo-yoon and Song Jin-ho, the legal representatives of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, hold a news conference in front of the High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 7 regarding the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee's second failed attempt to question Yoon. [NEWS1]

According to the team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee, they arrived at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, at 8:25 a.m. and attempted to remove Yoon from his cell using physical force. 
 
However, they halted the attempt around 9:40 a.m. after encountering strong resistance and being advised of possible injury risks. 
 
Yoon was later moved to the detention center’s medical wing after the special counsel team withdrew.
 
This was the second failed attempt to bring Yoon in for questioning following a similar outcome on Aug. 1. With the arrest warrant expiring Thursday, the special counsel team is likely considering whether to seek a new warrant or proceed with indictment without an in-person interrogation.
 
Yoon is under investigation following allegations that he aided Kim Young-sun, a former People Power Party lawmaker, in securing a nomination in the 2022 parliamentary by-election. 
 
The nomination allegedly came in return for opinion polling services from political broker Myung Tae-kyun during the presidential campaign. 
 
Yoon has denied the allegations.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
