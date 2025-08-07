The day the PPP fell into a well…

During a recent leadership debate, People Power Party chair candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he would accept former President Yoon Suk Yeol back into the party if he reapplies. Kim also described Yoon’s imprisonment as unjust and downplayed the seriousness of the former president’s declaration of martial law. The remarks drew criticism for contradicting Kim’s earlier apologies during the presidential race and for appearing to align with far-right sentiment. His shifting stance has raised concerns about the party’s direction and deepened internal divisions ahead of its upcoming convention. [PARK YONG-SEOK]