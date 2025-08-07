Asphalt politics inside Korea’s parties

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Democratic Party’s recent leadership primary ended without drama. Some speculated that Park Chan‑dae might have the backing of “Myung‑sim,” a term meaning President Lee Jae Myung’s own mind or true intent, after he pressed for Kang Sun‑woo to withdraw and she soon stepped down. But the result was the victory of Jung Chung‑rae, who had defended Kang.Among sitting lawmakers, Park reportedly led Jung by a seven‑to‑three margin. Yet once the votes of rank‑and‑file members were included, Jung surpassed Park six to four. Observers have dubbed the outcome “Eo‑sim defeating Myung‑sim,” referring to the influence of YouTuber Kim Eo‑jun. In reality, the contest was less a battle of personalities and more a clash between the party as a traditional organization and the party as a digital network. The YouTube‑driven network party has effectively absorbed the offline party.If the organizational party is a product of the industrial era, the network party is a creation of the digital revolution. Just as brick‑and‑mortar shops have closed under pressure from online commerce, conventional party structures are ceding ground to online political networks.This phenomenon is not confined to the Democratic Party. In the People Power Party (PPP), YouTube channels are reshaping internal politics. Jeon Han‑gil, who operates the YouTube channel “Kkotboda Jeon Han‑gil” — iterally, “Jeon Han‑gil Over Flowers,” a parody of the hit drama “Boys Over Flowers” — with 1.23 million subscribers, has become a disruptive force in the party’s leadership race. He publicly pledged to bring 100,000 subscribers from his other channel, “Jeon Han‑gil TV,” into the party to help him influence its direction.For seven months, he promoted the “Yoon Again” movement in support of former president Yoon Suk Yeol on the streets. Now he aims to bring that asphalt‑based activism directly inside the party. “I will support any candidate for leader or supreme council who defends Yoon Suk Yeol,” he declared, vowing to campaign against those who distance themselves from him. He even announced plans to send questionnaires to leadership candidates about their relationship with Yoon.Some contenders welcomed the overture. Kim Moon‑soo and Jang Dong‑hyuk responded positively, while Ahn Cheol‑soo, Cho Kyung‑tae and Joo Jin‑woo rejected his demands. The leadership race, once framed as pro‑Yoon versus anti‑Yoon, suddenly appeared reduced to pro‑Jeon versus anti‑Jeon.The race for the supreme council followed a similar script. Rep. Shin Dong‑wook defended Jeon’s views, saying many of his points were valid. Rep. Park Jung‑hoon criticized the party mainstream for embracing him, arguing that courting Jeon fell outside the bounds of legitimate intra‑party diversity.In the last general election, victorious Democratic lawmakers posed for photos flanking YouTuber Kim Eo‑jun. Now PPP candidates for leader and supreme council are competing to flatter Jeon Han‑gil. Based on the current atmosphere, the candidates he supports are likely to win.The party, which once promised reflection and reform, risks remaking itself as an asphalt party chanting “Yoon Again.” The new Democratic Party leader, Jung Chung‑rae, has also dismissed the main opposition and prioritized “eradicating insurrection over cooperation.” That stance mirrors the PPP’s deference to YouTubers and signals a politics where the rhetoric of coups and impeachment continues to dominate.The “eradicate insurrection” frame, which brought a landslide in the presidential election, has retained its power afterward. The PPP mainstream is aware of this, but its priority lies in preserving internal privileges rather than securing the party’s or the conservative camp’s future. In the past, such behavior would have provoked anger among members and supporters, triggering reform movements. Even a party that has endured two impeachments and serial electoral defeats shows little sign of change.The reason is that political learning among party members and supporters has largely migrated from the party to YouTube. Their political consciousness is shaped online, and at least half now appear deeply influenced — if not indoctrinated — by the extreme narratives of channel operators. For the pro‑Yoon mainstream, aligning with this mindset offers a convenient justification to maintain their grip on the party.Even catastrophic experiences like impeachment and martial law failed to break this hardened mentality. A modest defeat, such as in next year’s local elections, is unlikely to do so. Supporters can always resolve cognitive dissonance with a powerful tool: claims of election fraud.Escaping this mire requires patient engagement. Parties must expand and normalize both online and offline political contact with members and supporters to persuade them directly. Without this groundwork, even if a reformist faction wins control, it will be unable to sustain authority. Everyone finds the situation frustrating, but widening contact with the base now appears to be the only viable path forward.