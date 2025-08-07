Workplace deaths demand accountability but also structural solutions

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung on Aug. 6 ordered a sweeping review of legal measures against Posco E&C after a series of fatal workplace accidents at its construction sites. He instructed officials to examine every option, including canceling the company’s construction license and barring it from public bids, while determining whether the accidents were preventable. He also called for considering punitive damages and other stronger penalties to prevent repeated industrial disasters.For Lee, who has declared a “war on workplace deaths,” Posco E&C has become a focal point. Four workers have died at its sites this year alone. At a Cabinet meeting on July 29, the day after the fourth fatality, Lee criticized the company, saying repeated deaths under similar conditions amounted to “murder by willful negligence.” Two days later, Labor Minister Kim Young‑hoon visited the company’s headquarters to press for stronger safety measures.The urgency escalated after an additional accident on Aug. 4, when a Myanmar worker at a Posco E&C highway site was left unconscious in what is believed to be an electrical incident. Lee then signaled that he was willing to consider the toughest responses, including measures that could force the company to suspend operations.Protecting human life is paramount, and few would dispute the president’s determination to prevent further tragedies. Yet focusing solely on punishing a single company risks overlooking the structural causes of industrial accidents. Korea’s industrial landscape, with its heavy reliance on manufacturing and construction, carries inherently higher safety risks than many advanced economies.Layered subcontracting often pushes hazardous work to small firms with limited resources, creating what labor advocates call the outsourcing of danger. Competitive bidding and tight construction schedules can further compromise safety by discouraging investment in protective measures. On many sites, the growing number of foreign workers has introduced language barriers, complicating safety training and communication.Industrial accidents arise from a combination of human, structural and environmental factors. Stronger penalties for executives and contractors may be necessary, but threats of license revocations or sudden share price collapses can also bring unintended harm, from losses for small shareholders to economic strain on partner firms and employees.A sustainable approach requires more than exemplary punishment. Worker training, technical and regulatory support for accident prevention and reforms to the subcontracting system must come first. When accidents occur, responsibility should be assessed precisely, and legal consequences enforced rigorously. Building a safer system, rather than relying on high‑profile crackdowns, offers the clearest path toward ending workplace fatalities.