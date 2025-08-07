Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets extra-base hit for 6th consecutive game

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has now recorded an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game.Lee batted 1-for-4 with a double, as the Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.Batting seventh in the lineup, Lee grounded out in his first two trips to the plate before flying out to third base in his third at-bat.Lee then extended his extra-base hit streak in the ninth inning, while also giving his team the lead.With one out in the ninth and the score knotted at 2-2, Lee doubled to right-center field to begin the late rally. Lee then came around to score the go-ahead run on a double by Dominic Smith.Patrick Bailey cashed in Smith for the insurance run with a single, and the Giants hung on to win 4-2.Lee is batting .258 for the season but is heating up with a .417 average in August. He has hit safely in all six games so far this month, with five doubles and one triple during his extra-base streak.Elsewhere in the majors, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California.Kim is batting just .204 in 15 games with a homer and three RBIs.Yonhap