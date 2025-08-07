KBO's 'Final Boss' announces retirement: 'I couldn't perform at 100 percent'
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 19:42
Oh Seung-hwan, the 43-year-old closer known as the “Final Boss,” announced his retirement on Thursday, smiling as he bid farewell to the game.
“It still doesn’t feel real. The word 'last' hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Oh said during a news conference in Songdo, Incheon, on his decision to step away from the game midseason.
The announcement came a day after the Samsung Lions released a statement on Oh’s decision. The club said that Oh met with team president Yoo Jeong-keun over the weekend at Daegu Samsung Lions Park and informed him of his intent to retire at the end of the 2025 season. The club accepted his decision.
Rise of a legend
The Lions selected Oh, a graduate of Gyeonggi High School and Dankook University, was selected in the second round, fifth overall, of the 2005 KBO draft. While not widely regarded as a top prospect at the time, he quickly proved his worth.
As a rookie in 2005, he posted a 10-1 record with 16 saves, 11 holds and a 1.18 ERA in 61 games — immediately cementing himself as the Lions' new closer. The following year, he led the league with 47 saves and went on to win the saves title for three years straight.
He formed a formidable bullpen unit alongside Kwon Oh-joon, Kwon Hyuk and Jong Hyun-wook, helping build the Lions' championship dynasty.
Oh played a crucial role in Samsung’s five Korean Series titles and eventually moved abroad, joining the Hanshin Tigers in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. After two successful seasons there, he made his way to the MLB in 2016, suiting up for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies.
In Japan, he recorded 80 saves. In the MLB, he achieved another 42.
The final chapter
Oh returned to the Lions in 2020, where he resumed his duties as the team’s closer and continued to deliver fastballs that rivaled those of younger arms.
But his performance declined sharply in 2024. This season, he appeared in just 11 games, with no saves or holds, and an 8.31 ERA.
“This wasn’t a sudden decision. It wouldn’t be strange if I retired now,” Oh said. “Early this season, I started to feel my body wasn’t the same. I realized I couldn’t perform at 100 percent anymore.”
“I began thinking maybe this was the right time to consider retirement, and, recently, I let the team know,” he added.
What comes next
Oh will remain with the team for the remainder of the season and embark on an official retirement tour. The club is also planning a retirement game for him, though the schedule has yet to be finalized.
Looking ahead, Oh said he is open to different possibilities.
“There’s still time, so I’ll be talking with the team about what comes next,” he said. “They’ve promised to help me transition into the next chapter of my life in a good way, and we’ll be having more conversations about that.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
