'I’m here to win and I will definitely show you something exciting': Son Heung-min arrives at LAFC
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 07:15
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
"I want to see this as a new challenge and, when the time comes, I want to leave as a legend," Son Heung-min told a room of reporters and officials at a press conference Wednesday announcing his signing with Los Angeles FC.
Son arrives in Los Angeles just days after his final game with Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club he captained to a European title last season. He has signed with LAFC through the end of the 2027 season, with options for both 2028 and 2029. He will retain his No. 7 shirt.
"I felt like I gave it my all," Son said on leaving Tottenham. "I felt like I needed a new chapter. You could say I’m old, but I still have a good physicality, good legs, good qualities. I’m here to perform, but also I want to give some advice to the young players for improvement. I can’t wait to meet all the players, the team."
Son admitted that LAFC was not his first choice, but credited General Manager John Thorrington with convincing him to make the move.
"If I'm honest, it wasn't my first choice," Son said. "But I had my first call with John after the season finished. He changed my mind, he changed my heart, he changed my brain. Now I’m here, I’m more than happy. I’m so excited."
Son joins former Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris in Los Angeles. While the pair are yet to meet up, the Korean forward said he had talked to Lloris in the buildup to the decision.
"He is back to being my captain so I have to say something good about him because otherwise in the locker room he will kill me," Son joked. "I played with Hugo at Spurs for 7 to 8 years. I can’t say a bad thing about him. He’s an amazing player and an amazing human being.
"Obviously we spoke when the rumors started and Hugo was saying only good things about LA. I haven’t seen Hugo yet, but I can’t wait to see him again. We already have a good relationship and I can’t wait to see him again."
Son's arrival in Los Angeles is seen as a significant moment for the Korean American community, which the Pew Research Center estimates at over 320,000 people in the greater Los Angeles area.
"There are many reasons why LA and LAFC was a destination for me," Son said. As a Korean to know that Korea Town has so many Koreans. I’m proud of this club and I will do the best I can to represent this city."
While many of the questions related to the Korean American community, Son made it clear that "it's not only about Korean fans," referencing the fantastic atmosphere he had seen from across the fan base while attending a game a day earlier.
Son was the final speaker in a star-studded press conference that included Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Heather Hutt, whose district includes Korea Town. Bass officially welcomed Son to Los Angeles and presented him with a plaque that she said officially declared him "an Angeleno."
Son, 33, is the most high-profile player ever to sign for LAFC and one of the most prominent ever to join the U.S. league. He arrives in the MLS just months after captaining a Premier League club to a major European victory, and his final appearance with Spurs was only three days at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
On an emotionally charged night on Sunday, Son played 65 minutes before handing the captain’s armband off to close friend Ben Davies and leaving the pitch. He was given an impromptu guard of honor by players from both teams and mobbed by club staff and players for at least five minutes before play could resume.
Tottenham players rushed to honor Son on social media after the final whistle, but when the squad jetted back to London, Son stayed put in Seoul. Two days later, on Tuesday, Son flew to Los Angeles.
With the move to LA now confirmed, Son immediately becomes one of the two highest profile players in the MLS, alongside Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
The move will have huge value for LAFC, not just on the pitch but off it — in the 48 hours after Messi joined Miami in 2023, the club sold over 1.2 million shirts. Los Angeles have already teased both English and Korean versions of Son's No. 7 kit.
For the Korean star, however, the priority is getting on the pitch.
"My fitness is great," Son said. "I came here to play and I’m ready to play. There’s some preparation work to be done and I’ll work with the coach and staff to get on the pitch as fast as possible."
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
