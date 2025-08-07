 Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 05:49
A promotional image released by Los Angeles FC shows Son Heung-min in an LAFC shirt [LOS ANGELES FC]

A promotional image released by Los Angeles FC shows Son Heung-min in an LAFC shirt [LOS ANGELES FC]

 
Son Heung-min has signed with Los Angeles FC, the club officially announced Wednesday.
 
“LAFC announced today that the club has acquired Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League,” the club announced in a press release on Wednesday, just over an hour before a scheduled press conference in downtown Los Angeles.
 

Related Article

 
Salary and transfer fees were not revealed in the statement, but earlier reporters from ESPN and the Athletic placed the move at a league record $26.5 million. Son is signed through the 2027 season, according to the release, with an option for both 2028 and 2029.
  
“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington was quoted as saying. “His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch.”
 
Son, 33, is the most high-profile player ever to sign for LAFC and one of the most prominent ever to join the U.S. league. He arrives in the MLS just months after captaining a Premier League club to a major European victory, and his final appeared with Spurs was only three days at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
 
“I’m incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world,” Son was quoted as saying. “Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I’m excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to LA to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started.”
 
Son is expected to appear at the press conference at 2 p.m. in Los Angeles.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
tags Son Heung-min LAFC confirmed

More in Football

Son Heung-min joins Los Angeles FC — in pictures

'I’m here to win and I will definitely show you something exciting': Son Heung-min arrives at LAFC

Los Angeles mayor officially declares Son Heung-min 'an Angeleno'

Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing

LAFC expected to announce MLS record signing of Son Heung-min

Related Stories

Los Angeles mayor officially declares Son Heung-min 'an Angeleno'

'I’m here to win and I will definitely show you something exciting': Son Heung-min arrives at LAFC

LAFC expected to announce MLS record signing of Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min to travel to U.S. to sign with LAFC, sources say

Triumphant Son Heung-min returns after Europa League win — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)