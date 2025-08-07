Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 05:49
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
Son Heung-min has signed with Los Angeles FC, the club officially announced Wednesday.
“LAFC announced today that the club has acquired Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League,” the club announced in a press release on Wednesday, just over an hour before a scheduled press conference in downtown Los Angeles.
Salary and transfer fees were not revealed in the statement, but earlier reporters from ESPN and the Athletic placed the move at a league record $26.5 million. Son is signed through the 2027 season, according to the release, with an option for both 2028 and 2029.
“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington was quoted as saying. “His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch.”
Son, 33, is the most high-profile player ever to sign for LAFC and one of the most prominent ever to join the U.S. league. He arrives in the MLS just months after captaining a Premier League club to a major European victory, and his final appeared with Spurs was only three days at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
“I’m incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world,” Son was quoted as saying. “Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I’m excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to LA to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started.”
Son is expected to appear at the press conference at 2 p.m. in Los Angeles.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)