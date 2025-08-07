Los Angeles mayor officially declares Son Heung-min 'an Angeleno'
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 06:24 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 06:35
- JIM BULLEY
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed Son Heung-min to Los Angeles in a press conference on Wednesday, handing him a framed certicate that she said officially made him an Angeleno.
Bass was the first speaker at a press conference officially announcing that Los Angeles FC had signed Son, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain and captain of the Korean national team.
"This is a historic day," Bass said. "This is an exciting day for the city of LA and on behalf of millions of Angelinos and soccer fans around the world, sonny welcome to Los Angeles. This isn’t just a major signing. It’s a moment that will be remembered in the city for generations to come.
"This isn’t just a step up for this club, its a leap forward for our city as we prepare in 11 short months to welcome the world for the World Cup. Your decisiont to come here now sends a very strong message. LA isn’t just ready to host FIFA, LA is ready to lead."
Mentioning the Korean-American population in Los Angeles, Bass thanked Son for coming at what she called "the perfect time."
"This is personal for our Korean population. And Sonny you are coming at a perfect time. This year has been a tough year for LA. Our momentum is back and today we celebrate that we are one city.
"Welcome home, because now I am officially going to declare you an Angelino."
LAFC officially announced Son's signing on Wednesday just over an hour before the press conference started. Son is on the books through the 2027 season, with options for both 2028 and 2029.
