Son Heung-min joins Los Angeles FC — in pictures

Son Heung-min was announced as Los Angeles FC's newest signing in a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.The Korean star, who captained Tottenham Hotspur to a European title last season, promised to show Los Angeles some exciting football and leave the club as a legend.Alongside Son, other speakers at the press conference included Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, the councilmember for the Los Angeles district that includes Korea Town, LAFC Co-Founder Bennett Rosenthal and club General Manager John Thorrington.BY JIM BULLEY [ [email protected]