Son Heung-min joins Los Angeles FC — in pictures

Son Heung-min, center, poses with his new No. 7 Los Angeles Football Club shirt alongside Co-Founder Bennett Rosenthal, left, and General Manager John Thorrington during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min was announced as Los Angeles FC's newest signing in a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Korean star, who captained Tottenham Hotspur to a European title last season, promised to show Los Angeles some exciting football and leave the club as a legend.
Alongside Son, other speakers at the press conference included Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, the councilmember for the Los Angeles district that includes Korea Town, LAFC Co-Founder Bennett Rosenthal and club General Manager John Thorrington.
Son Heung-min holds up his new shirt after being introduced as a member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
A welcome sign for Son Heung-min is seen on the stadium electronic board before a Los Angeles FC press conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AFP/YONHAP]
A welcome sign for Son Heung-min is seen on the stadium electronic board before a Los Angeles FC press conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AFP/YONHAP]
A welcome sign for Son Heung-min is seen on the stadium electronic board before a Los Angeles FC press conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AFP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min attends a press conference as he joins Los Angeles FC (LAFC) at BMO Stadium's Field Club in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AFP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min, right, and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass hold a plaque during a press conference as he joins Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium's Field Club in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AFP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min, center, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min, center, alongside LAFC Co-Founder Bennett Rosenthal, left, and General Manager John Thorrington during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
Son Heung-min is hugged by a fan after being introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [AP/YONHAP]
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)