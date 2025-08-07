Son follows footsteps of other Korean internationals with LAFC curtain call
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 13:47
How a player ends their career can be as meaningful as how they spend their prime. After much deliberation, Son Heung-min has decided to join Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the MLS.
For other Korean football legends — including Cha Bum-kun, Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo — the final chapter of their playing careers also shaped their post-retirement paths.
Cha played for three Bundesliga clubs — SV Darmstadt from 1978 to 1979, Eintracht Frankfurt from 1979 to 1983 and Bayer Leverkusen from 1983 to 1989 — scoring 98 goals in total. He won the UEFA Cup with both Frankfurt and Leverkusen, cementing his place in history.
Cha played one more season after leading Leverkusen to the UEFA Cup title in the 1987 to 1988 season, retiring at 36.
During his final two seasons in Leverkusen, Cha began coaching studies at the German Sport University Cologne, just a 30-minute drive from the club. Inspired by Germany’s advanced youth development system, he began preparing to become a coach two years ahead of retirement and earned his top-level coaching license in 1989.
As part of his transition, Cha launched the FC Chaboom Youth Football Academy in 1988 and established the Cha Bum-kun Football Awards. Recipients of the award — including Park as well as Lee Dong-gook, Ki Sung-yueng, Hwang Hee-chan and Paik Seung-ho — have gone on to represent Korea on the international stage.
Park left Manchester United in July 2012, plagued by chronic knee injuries, and made a surprise move to Queens Park Rangers (QPR). Though both clubs played in the Premier League, the gap in stature was substantial.
The club’s owner named Park captain and used him as a promotional figure. But in the second half of the 2012 to 2013 season, Park gave up the captain’s armband, and QPR was relegated after finishing at the bottom of the table. Park recorded three assists in 20 appearances.
While Park was celebrated at United for his selfless and hard-working style, he struggled to shine as a marquee player at QPR.
For the 2013 to 2014 season, QPR loaned Park to PSV Eindhoven — the Dutch club where he began his European career after the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup under Guus Hiddink. He played one final season there, recording two goals and five assists in 27 matches. He retired at 35.
Lee Young-pyo, who moved with Park to PSV and spent his prime years with Tottenham Hotspur from 2005 to 2008, wrapped up his career after stints with Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2009, Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2011 and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS from 2011 to 2013.
His decision was driven by a vision of becoming a sports administrator, as well as ensuring a stable environment for his family.
Lee reportedly declined offers from K League clubs at the time, saying, “I believe that furthering my education would better position me to contribute to the K League and Korean football.”
He appeared in over 30 matches per season as a starting fullback in Vancouver, demonstrating exceptional fitness management. He retired at 37 and later served as CEO of Gangwon FC and as a vice president of the Korea Football Association.
Hong Myung-bo signed a two-year contract with the Pohang Steelers in 2001 ahead of the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. After fulfilling his duties as national team captain, he joined the LA Galaxy in November 2002.
His time in MLS appears to have helped him learn English and prepare for a coaching career. He retired in 2004 at the age of 35. He managed the Korean national team at the 2014 World Cup before returning to the helm in 2024.
The Galaxy, founded in 1996, was one of the original MLS clubs. Son is now set to join their crosstown rivals, LAFC, an expansion team added to the league in 2018.
At 33, Son is entering the twilight of his playing career, with the 2026 North and Central America World Cup looming as a major factor in his decision. Announcing his departure from Tottenham on Aug. 2, he said, “It could be my last World Cup, so I want to be in an environment where I can give it my all.”
