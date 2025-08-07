 Homeland Security removes age limits for ICE recruits to boost hiring for Trump deportations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Homeland Security removes age limits for ICE recruits to boost hiring for Trump deportations

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 11:12
 
Federal immigration officers wait to make detainments at U.S. immigration court in Manhattan, in New York City on Aug. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Federal immigration officers wait to make detainments at U.S. immigration court in Manhattan, in New York City on Aug. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress.
 
The department said in a news release that it would waive age limits for new applicants so “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE," the agency responsible for finding, arresting, detaining and removing people who are in the United States illegally.
 

Related Article

 
The agency is at the center of the Trump administration's efforts to carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. Earlier this summer, Congress passed a spending bill that gives ICE money to hire 10,000 more staff.
 
Currently, ICE applicants must be 21 years old and no older than 37 or 40, depending on what position they are applying for.
 
In an interview with "Fox & Friends," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said applicants could be as young as 18.
 
“We no longer have a cap on how old you can be or you can continue at age 18, sign up for ICE and join us and be a part of it. We'll get you trained and ready to be equipped to go out on the streets and help protect families," Noem said.
 
The department said all recruits would have to go through medical and drug screening and complete a physical fitness test.
 
The agency promoted the age-limit changes on social media with enthusiastic tones, casting the immigration-enforcement efforts as not only patriotic but also epic and even cinematic.
 
One post was accompanied by an image that looked like a recruiting poster, showing images of a young man and an older man, both wearing military style tactical gear and holding weapons with the words: “NO AGE CAP JOIN ICE NOW" emblazoned on the bottom. “We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level," it said.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump announce an additional $100 billion Apple investment in the U.S. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Aug. 6. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump announce an additional $100 billion Apple investment in the U.S. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Aug. 6. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Another showed an advertisement for a Ford Club Wagon — a large van once popular for how many people it could carry — with the words: “Think about how many criminal illegal aliens you could fit in this bad boy?”
 
Written at the bottom of the image was the words, “Want to deport illegals with your absolute boys?” Absolute boys is a slang term used to praise someone.
 
ICE earlier announced a recruiting campaign aimed at finding and hiring the deportation officers, investigators and lawyers it will need to meet its hiring goals.
 
As part of that campaign, the agency is offering an eye-catching bonus of up to $50,000 for new recruits as well as other benefits like student loan forgiveness and abundant overtime for deportation officers.
 

AP
tags Homeland Security U.S. ICE immigration deportation Trump

More in World

U.S. Army soldier accused of attempting to share tank information with Russia

Helicopter crash in Ghana kills ministers of defense and environment and 6 others

Trump announces Apple investing another $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing

Homeland Security removes age limits for ICE recruits to boost hiring for Trump deportations

Trump could meet in person with Putin as soon as next week, White House official says

Related Stories

Trump is visiting Florida's immigration detention center in the Everglades. Here's what you need to know.

U.S. government is building a 5,000-person immigrant detention camp in west Texas

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

Nearly 200 Venezuelans migrants are flown home from Guantanamo Bay, with layover in Honduras

Trump says he wants to give money and airplane tickets to immigrants who 'self-deport'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)