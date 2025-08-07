 Trump says he could impose more tariffs on China, similar to India duties, over Russian oil
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 10:05
 
This combination of pictures shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right. U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 6 ordered an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the 25 percent duties announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil, depending on what happens.
 
"Could happen," Trump told reporters, after saying he expected to announce more secondary sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine.
 

He gave no further details.
 
"It may happen [...] I can't tell you yet," Trump said. "We did it with India. We're doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China."
 
Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, on top of a 25 percent tariff announced previously, citing its continued purchases of Russian oil.
 
The White House order did not mention China, which is another big purchaser of Russian oil. Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned China that it could also face new tariffs if it continued buying Russian oil.

Reuters
tags U.S. China oil Russia India Ukraine

