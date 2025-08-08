Kospi finishes lower on profit taking, decline in defense stocks

Shares closed lower Friday as investors offloaded defense and other major stocks on profit-taking amid lingering concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's import tariffs. The won fell against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi fell 17.67 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 3,210.01. Despite the decline, the main index rose 2.9 percent this week.Trade volume was moderate at 334.19 million shares worth 11.2 trillion won ($8.06 billion). Decliners outnumbered gainers 487 to 384.Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.51 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.35 percent.In Seoul, institutions and foreign investors sold a net 131.9 billion won and 157.2 billion won worth of stocks, respectively, while individual investors bought a net 183 billion won."In particular, investors dumped some defense stocks on profit-taking amid expectations that the planned U.S.-Russia summit next week may bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war," Hwang Jun-ho, an analyst at Sangsangin Investment & Securities, said over the phone.Defense industry stocks led the Kospi's decline.Hanwha Aerospace Industries plunged 5.47 percent to 881,000 won, Hyundai Rotem fell 4.87 percent to 183,500 won, and LIG Nex1 tumbled 14.9 percent to 513,000 won.Chipmaker SK hynix dropped 2.1 percent to 256,500 won, while leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shed 1.79 percent to 466,500 won.LG Chem declined 5.47 percent to 276,500 won, and major steelmaker Posco Holdings slipped 0.67 percent to 295,500 won.Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.84 percent to 71,800 won, and Hanwha Ocean, the shipbuilding unit of Hanwha Group, climbed 0.6 percent to 117,700 won.Samsung Electronics extended gains for a second straight session on news that the company will manufacture Apple's next-generation processor at its foundry in Austin, Texas.KT&G, the country's dominant tobacco company, jumped 6.28 percent to 147,200 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,389.60 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.61 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,381.20 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.1 basis point to 2.409 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds climbed 0.3 basis point to 2.554 percent.Yonhap