Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 09:20
The future of Korean dining is...shabu-shabu?
외식 불황 속…샤브샤브 뷔페만 ‘문전성시’
Thursday, July 31, 2025
At 1:30 p.m. on a recent Thursday — well after the typical lunch rush — shabu-shabu buffet Shabu Allday, in southern Seoul’s Songpa District, was completely packed. The air inside was thick, steam rising from bubbling hot pots. “You have to join the waitlist 30 minutes before the restaurant opens to avoid a wait,” said a staff member. A tent was even set up outside the entrance to accommodate the crowd.
be packed: (사람들로) 가득 찬
waitlist: 대기 명단
accommodate the crowd: 인파를 수용하다
최근 목요일 오후 1시 30분, 점심 시간이 한참 지났지만 서울 송파구의 샤브샤브 뷔페 샤브올데이는 만석이었다. 식당 내부엔 김이 자욱했고, 테이블마다 뜨거운 육수가 끓고 있었다. 한 직원은 “대기 없이 식사하려면 식당 문 열기 30분 전에 와서 대기 명단에 이름을 올려야 한다”고 말했다. 입구에는 몰려든 손님을 위해 천막까지 설치돼 있었다.
A similar scene played out at Western-style all-you-can-eat buffet Ashley Queens’ Jamsil Lotte Castle branch nearby. “It’s so crowded here that there’s even a line for desserts,” said a woman surnamed Park in her 40s, who had arrived around 11 a.m. to beat the lunch rush. By 11:30 a.m., all 410 seats were filled, and a long line was forming outside the restaurant. As soon as one table was cleared, another group — friends, families, co-workers or couples — quickly took its place.
all-you-can-eat: 무제한 제공되는
beat the lunch rush: 붐비는 점심시간을 피하다
take one’s place: 자리를 차지하다
근처 애슐리퀸즈 잠실롯데캐슬점도 비슷한 상황이었다. 오전 11시쯤 왔다는 40대의 여성 손님 박모씨는 “여긴 디저트 먹으려는 줄도 있다”고 말했다. 붐비는 점심시간을 피해 일찍 왔지만, 오전 11시 30분이 되자 410개 전석이 가득 찼고, 식당 밖에는 긴 줄이 생기기 시작했다. 한 테이블이 비워지기 무섭게 친구, 가족, 직장 동료, 커플 등으로 구성된 손님들이 바로 자리를 채웠다.
With wallets tightening and dining out getting pricier, many restaurants in Korea are struggling to fill seats. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the restaurant industry’s sentiment index in the first quarter of this year was 70.76 — down 0.76 points from 71.52 in the previous quarter and the lowest figure since the first quarter of 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.
wallets tightening: 지갑이 얇아지다, 소비가 줄다
at its peak: 절정일 때
지갑은 얇아지고 외식 비용도 오르는 가운데, 한국의 많은 음식점은 자리를 채우는 데 어려움을 겪고 있다. 한국농수산식품유통공사에 따르면 올해 1분기 외식업 경기전망지수는 70.76으로, 전분기보다 0.76포인트 하락했다. 코로나19 팬데믹이 절정이었던 2021년 1분기 이후 가장 낮은 수치다.
But one category seems immune: buffets. Premium casual buffet chains — offering a wide variety of dishes priced between 20,000 ($15) and 40,000 won — are the one category to which crowds are continuing to flock.
immune (to): ~의 영향을 받지 않는, 면역의
premium casual: 고급 캐주얼 (합리적 가격의 고급 브랜드 또는 서비스)
flock to: 몰려들다
하지만 이런 흐름에도 영향을 받지 않는 외식 업종이 있다. 바로 캐주얼 뷔페다. 2만~ 4만원 사이 가격에 다양한 메뉴를 제공하는 프리미엄 캐주얼 뷔페 체인점은 여전히 손님으로 북적인다.
Cheaper chains lead the charge
Drive around Korea today, and you will spot more of these than ever before. Shabu Allday has opened over 150 locations across Korea in just two years since its launch in July 2023, promoting health-conscious dining. Ninety opened in the first half of this year alone.
lead the charge: 선두에 서다, 유행을 이끌다
health-conscious: 건강을 의식하는
spot: 발견하다
가성비 프랜차이즈가 유행 선도
주변을 돌아보면 이런 흐름은 그 어느 때보다 많이 발견할 수 있다. 건강을 강조하는 샤브올데이는 2023년 7월 오픈 이후 2년 만에 전국에 지점 150개를 열었고, 올해 상반기에만 90곳을 추가했다.
Farm-to-table Shabu Restaurant Sangha opened this April in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, offering black pork sourced directly from Sangha Farm in Gochang, North Jeolla. In June, Always Shabu launched its first buffet in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, distinguishing itself from typical meat-heavy buffets by also serving fresh seafood such as crab, boneless monkfish and freshwater eel.
farm-to-table: 농장에서 식탁까지 (직접 재배·생산한 식재료를 바로 식당에 공급하는 방식)
source: 공급하다
distinguish oneself: 두드러지다, 차별화하다
meat-heavy: 고기 위주의
서울 강남구에는 지난 4월 전북 고창 상하농장에서 직송한 흑돼지를 제공하는 샤브샤브 전문점 상하가 문을 열었다. 이어 6월강동구에 올웨이즈 샤브가 첫 점포를 열었는데, 고기 위주의 일반 뷔페와 달리 게, 안심 아귀, 민물장어 등 신선한 해산물을 제공하며 차별화를 꾀했다.
