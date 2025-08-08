Balancing tax reform with growth: Conditions for a sustainable hike (KOR)

A central initiative of the second Trump administration, unveiled in July, is a sweeping economic proposal known as the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Again” (OBBBA). The legislation outlines large-scale tax cuts and significant reductions in government spending.Despite its ambitious framing, investment firm Lazard assessed the corporate tax cuts as unlikely to substantially boost U.S. economic growth. However, the firm projected a potential 4 percent increase in the S&P 500 index’s earnings yield as a result of the measures.In contrast, Korea’s stock market delivered a sharp correction on the first trading day of this month, following a two-month rally that saw the Kospi gain more than 20 percent and approach an all-time high. Market participants attributed the downturn to the Lee Jae Myung administration’s new tax reform proposal for 2026, which investors say has dampened sentiment.The government’s plan includes raising the corporate tax rate, expanding the scope of major shareholders subject to capital gains tax on stock transactions, increasing the securities transaction tax and imposing a higher-than-expected top rate for dividend income under separate taxation. Investors argue that these changes run counter to the administration’s earlier pledge to usher in a “Kospi 5000 era.”Tax systems are foundational to national economies and must be approached with care, as populist or politically expedient tax policy often produces unintended side effects.In 2023, amid a global semiconductor slump, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix both posted substantial operating losses. Consequently, neither company paid corporate income tax for the 2024 fiscal year. These two firms typically account for roughly 10 percent of Korea’s total corporate tax revenue.Fortunately, SK hynix, now a global leader in memory semiconductors, recorded strong earnings in 2024 and 2025. This underscores the point that fluctuations in corporate tax revenue are more closely tied to business performance than to headline tax rates.Economist Arthur Laffer, known for the Laffer Curve, argued that lower tax rates could actually increase revenue and support long-term supply growth. This theory influenced tax cuts under the Reagan administration, though critics have called for more empirical evidence, citing concerns over rising income inequality.The broader question — whether a tax rate hike will reliably lead to higher revenue — requires thorough, data-driven analysis. For any tax reform to succeed, it must align with global standards, avoid discouraging work and enterprise and be transparent in its goals. That, ultimately, is the only “beautiful condition” under which a tax hike can be justified.하나의 크고 아름다운 법안(OBBBA)은 지난 7월 발표한 트럼프 2기 행정부의 핵심 법안이다. 대규모 감세와 정부 지출 삭감을 담고 있다. 자산운용사 라자드는 법인세 인하가 미국 경제 성장률을 크게 끌어올릴 가능성은 낮게 보았다. 반면, 이 조치가 S&P500 지수 수익률을 약 4% 높일 수 있다고 전망했다. 지난 두 달간 20%(코스피 기준) 넘게 오르며 사상 최고가 경신을 눈앞에 뒀던 증시가 이달 첫날 폭락했다. 시장은 정부의 내년도 세제개편안이 투자심리를 약화했다고 보았다. 세제개편안에는 법인세율 인상, 주식 양도소득세를 내야 하는 대주주 대상 확대, 증권거래세율 인상, 예상보다 높은 배당소득 분리과세 최고세율 등이 담겼다. 투자자들은 정부의 세제 개편 방향이 ‘코스피 5000 시대’ 목표와 배치된다며 불만을 토로했다.조세체계는 국가 경제의 근간으로 대중 심리적, 정치적 이해관계로 접근하면 역기능이 발생할 수 있다. 2023년 반도체 불황으로 큰 영업 손실을 기록한 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스의 2024년 법인세는 0원이었다. 두 기업이 우리나라 전체 법인세에서 차지하는 비중은 10% 내외이다. 다행히 반도체 1위 회사로 발돋움한 SK하이닉스의 작년과 올해 영업이익은 매우 좋다. 법인세 감소가 세율 인하 때문만은 아니듯 법인세율 증가가 세수 증대로 이어지는 지는 우리 기업의 영업 이익 증가에 달려 있다. 래퍼 곡선을 고안한 래퍼는 세율인하를 통한 세수증가와 장기적인 총공급 증가를 주장했다. 이는 레이건 정부의 감세정책의 배경이 되었으나 양극화 초래라는 비판을 받고 실증적 검증을 요구받았다. 결국 세율인상이 세수증대로 이어지는지에 대한 객관적인 실증자료를 검토해 국민과 기업을 설득하는 게 무엇보다 중요하다고 하겠다. 글로벌스탠다드에 부합하고 근로와 기업하려는 의욕을 저해하지 않는 세제야말로 국가경쟁력의 근간이다.