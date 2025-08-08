Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid (KOR)

Kim Moon-soo, a leading candidate in the People Power Party’s upcoming leadership race, said he would “of course” accept former President Yoon Suk Yeol back into the party if Yoon applies for reinstatement. Kim made the remark during a YouTube debate hosted by right-wing commentators, including Jeon Han-gil, on Aug. 7.Kim went further, claiming Yoon had been “unjustly imprisoned” and downplayed the Dec. 3 martial law incident, asking, “Did anyone die or get hurt? The order was lifted within six hours.” The comments mark a sharp reversal from just two months ago, when Kim repeatedly apologized for the former president’s role in the crisis during his presidential campaign.Throughout the debate, Kim highlighted his background as a pro-democracy activist. Yet he is now defending a former leader who violated democratic norms by attempting to deploy military force to suppress the opposition. His remarks appear aimed at appealing to the far-right base within the party, but risk alienating mainstream conservative voters.Kim’s shifting rhetoric has eroded confidence among voters who once supported his presidential bid. During the last primary, he advocated for a unified candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, even jokingly referring to himself as “Kim Deok-soo.” But after winning the nomination, he reversed his stance and distanced himself from the unity proposal.More troubling is the regression in his political judgment. During the presidential campaign, Kim apologized for Yoon’s martial law attempt. But now, ahead of the party leadership vote, he claims Yoon is “not alone,” despite being detained at Seoul Detention Center. Kim also criticized People Power Party reform chair Yoon Hee-sook as someone “with no political experience,” and warned against removing lawmakers who supported Yoon’s impeachment, saying it would weaken the party’s ability to block constitutional amendments.Such comments directly challenge the public consensus. Yoon’s impeachment was backed by a majority of voters. To disparage it now, especially after an election loss triggered by the martial law scandal, is seen as politically tone-deaf.Kim remains the frontrunner in the PPP’s leadership race. He advanced to the final round of the primary alongside Ahn Cheol-soo, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Cho Kyung-tae. But his controversial remarks have drawn widespread concern, especially from those seeking a revitalized conservative movement.Kim is not alone. Several leadership hopefuls have echoed pro-Yoon sentiments. Yet according to the latest National Barometer Survey (NBS), public support for the PPP has dropped to 16 percent — its lowest ever. Despite recent scandals involving opposition figures, the party has failed to generate a convention boost. If this trend continues, the PPP’s prospects look increasingly bleak.국민의힘 8·22 전당대회 당대표직에 출마한 김문수 후보가 “윤석열 전 대통령이 다시 입당을 신청하면 받아줄 것인가”라는 질문에 “당연히 받죠”라고 답했다. 어제(7일) 전한길씨 등 보수 유튜버가 진행하는 토론에서다. 김 후보는 “윤 전 대통령이 정말 억울하게 감옥에 갔다”는 말도 했다. 심지어 “계엄을 해서 누가 죽거나 다쳤냐”고도 했다. 불과 두 달 전 대선에서 계엄에 대해 거듭 사죄하던 김 후보가 맞나 싶을 정도다. 김 후보는 이날 토론에서 자신의 과거 민주화운동 경력을 여러 차례 내세웠다. 이런 경력의 소유자가 계엄으로 민주주의 가치를 정면으로 위배한 전 집권자를 극력 옹호하고 나선 것이다. 자신의 발언이 건전한 보수 지지자에게 어떤 실망감을 안겨줄지 진짜 모른다는 말인가.김 후보의 이런 언행은 강성 보수 세력을 의식할 수밖에 없는 당내 선거에서 승리하기 위한 전술일 수 있다. 그렇다 하더라도 12·3 비상계엄 이후 보여온 김 후보의 일관성 없는 태도는 그를 대선주자로 내세웠던 국민의힘에 대한 신뢰를 추락시키고 있다. 김 후보의 말이 바뀐 것은 이번이 처음은 아니다. 지난 대선후보 경선에서 한덕수 전 국무총리와의 단일화에 앞장서겠다며 “김덕수”라는 말까지 스스로 꺼냈다. 그러나 경선에서 승리하자 한 전 총리와의 단일화에 대해 입장을 싹 바꿨다.더 큰 문제는 그의 퇴행적 인식이다. 대선후보 확정 뒤엔 계엄에 대해 사과하며 지지를 호소하더니, 당대표 선거를 앞두고는 “윤 전 대통령이 서울구치소에 갇혀 있지만 혼자가 아니다”고 강변했다. 인적 쇄신을 주장한 윤희숙 당 혁신위원장에겐 “정치 현실에 안 맞는 내부 총질”이라고 했고, 심지어 “(탄핵 찬성 의원) 10명을 잘라내면 개헌 저지선이 무너진다”고 말했다. 계엄 사태로 촉발된 대선에서 완패하고도 국민 다수가 찬성한 탄핵을 비난한 셈이다.김 후보는 국민의힘 당 대표 여론조사에서 가장 강세를 보이는 후보다. 어제 열린 국민의힘 전당대회 당대표 예비경선에서 김 후보는 안철수·장동혁·조경태 후보와 함께 본선 진출에 성공했다. 이런 후보가 당권을 위해 귀를 의심케 하는 퇴행적 발언을 일삼고 있다. 보수 재건을 위해서도 우려스러운 일이 아닐 수 없다.민심과 거꾸로 가는 국민의힘 모습은 김 후보뿐 이 아니다. 당대표 및 최고위원 출마자 사이에서 윤 전 대통령을 옹호하는 목소리가 넘쳐나고 있다. 어제 발표된 전국지표조사(NBS)에서 국민의힘 지지도는 16%를 기록해 역대 최저치를 경신했다. 이춘석 의원의 차명 주식 거래 의혹 등 여당에 악재가 적지 않았음에도 컨벤션 효과를 전혀 얻지 못하고 있는 것이다. 이대로라면 국민의힘의 미래가 암울하다.