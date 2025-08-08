Chanyeol to host free showcase event for fans to celebrate solo EP 'Upside Down'
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 14:49
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
EXO member Chanyeol is set to hold a two-day free showcase event for fans titled “The Stage” on Aug. 27 and 28, agency SM Entertainment said Friday.
The event will take place at the Musinsa Garage concert hall in Hongdae, Mapo District, western Seoul.
“The Stage” celebrates Chanyeol’s upcoming solo EP “Upside Down,” which is scheduled for release on Aug. 25. Chanyeol will perform the title track as well as communicate with fans during the event.
The event will randomly invite participants from among those who preorder the album.
Chanyeol debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, rising to prominence as part of the group’s vocal and rap line. The group's hit songs include "Growl" (2013) and "Call Me Baby" (2015).
Chanyeol made his solo debut with the EP “Black Out” (2024). He will also hold a concert titled "Upside Down: Sound Stage" on Aug. 31 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)