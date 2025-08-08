Enhypen launches first virtual reality concert film 'Immersion' at Megabox Coex in Seoul
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 13:02
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Enhypen’s first virtual reality concert film “Immersion” premiered exclusively at the Megabox Coex branch in southern Seoul on Friday, production company Amaze said the same day.
The film gives viewers the sensation that Enhypen members are “right in front of them, as if at zero distance,” according to Amaze, emphasizing an “entirely different immersive experience.”
Even member Jungwon said in a previous livestream on Weverse that he had to take off his VR headsets while watching the film because everything was “too close.”
The film features performances of eight songs such as “Bite Me” (2023), “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” (2024) and “Highway 1009” (2024). Moviegoers put on VR headsets in the theater.
The film also features interactive elements, such as mirroring the audience’s hand-heart gestures onto the movie screen. Viewers can also choose their favorite member to focus the screen on.
“Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” will be released in some 40 cities, including in the United States, Japan, China and Europe.
