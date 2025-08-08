 Enhypen launches first virtual reality concert film 'Immersion' at Megabox Coex in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Enhypen launches first virtual reality concert film 'Immersion' at Megabox Coex in Seoul

Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 13:02
Poster for “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” [AMAZE]

Poster for “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” [AMAZE]

 
Boy band Enhypen’s first virtual reality concert film “Immersion” premiered exclusively at the Megabox Coex branch in southern Seoul on Friday, production company Amaze said the same day.
 
The film gives viewers the sensation that Enhypen members are “right in front of them, as if at zero distance,” according to Amaze, emphasizing an “entirely different immersive experience.”
 

Related Article

Poster for “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” [AMAZE]

Poster for “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” [AMAZE]

 
Even member Jungwon said in a previous livestream on Weverse that he had to take off his VR headsets while watching the film because everything was “too close.”
 
The film features performances of eight songs such as “Bite Me” (2023), “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” (2024) and “Highway 1009” (2024). Moviegoers put on VR headsets in the theater.
 
The film also features interactive elements, such as mirroring the audience’s hand-heart gestures onto the movie screen. Viewers can also choose their favorite member to focus the screen on.
 
“Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” will be released in some 40 cities, including in the United States, Japan, China and Europe.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen belift lab vr concert film

More in K-pop

Enhypen launches first virtual reality concert film 'Immersion' at Megabox Coex in Seoul

Chasing Felix’s key ring: Why brands spend millions on K-pop 'ambassadors'

Blackpink's Lisa performs in short-shorts in Paris, sparking online debate

Super Junior opens 20th-anniversary pop-up in Seoul

HYBE, Geffen Records announce audition project to find new K-pop girl group

Related Stories

Enhypen to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Tuesday

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Enhypen to drop lead track 'Shine On Me' ahead of Japanese EP release

Enhypen releases 'Desire: Unleash' upon return from successful Coachella performance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)