Girlset set to release new single 'Commas' on Aug. 29

Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 16:09
Girl group Girlset [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Girlset is set to release a new single titled “Commas” on Aug. 29, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
 
The song was produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Theron Thomas. Brown has previously worked with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and Thomas has collaborated with Jungkook of BTS, Rosé of Blackpink, Lizzo and Doja Cat.
 

Girlset, previously known as VCHA, includes members Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall. The group is a joint project between JYP and Republic Records formed through the audition program “A2K” in 2023.
 
The group's releases include “Y.O.Universe” (2023), “Ready for the World” (2023), “Girls of the Year” (2024) and “Only One” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags girlset jyp entertainment vcha

