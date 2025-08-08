 Mamamoo's Solar to hold two-day concert series in October
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 16:07
Mamamoo member Solar is set to hold a two-day concert series titled “Solaris” on Oct. 11 and 12, her agency RBW said Friday.
 
It is the singer’s third solo concert series.
 

The venue will be announced at a later date.
 
Solar, whose real name is Kim Yong-sun, debuted as a member of girl group Mamamoo in 2014. The quartet — consisting of Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa and Solar — are known for songs “Mr. Ambiguous” (2014), “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “You’re the Best” (2016), “Starry Night” (2018) and “Egotistic” (2018).
 
Solar made her solo debut with the single “Spit it Out” in 2020. She recently released the Chinese single “Floating Free” and is set to hold a fan meet and greet in Chongqing, China, on Aug. 23.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
