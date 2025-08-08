NCT Wish to release 3rd EP 'Color' on Sept. 1
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 17:10
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band NCT Wish is set to release its third EP “Color” on Sept. 1, SM Entertainment said Friday.
The EP consists of the title track and six other songs.
The band will prerelease one of the songs, “Surf,” on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The agency describes it as a “summer song.”
Preorders for the EP begin on Monday.
Meanwhile, the agency announced an additional date of Oct. 31 for NCT Wish’s upcoming concert series, “Into the Wish: Our WISH,” in Korea. The three-day concert series, to be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, will end Nov. 2.
The band will continue the concerts in 14 more Asian regions including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Thailand and Indonesia. SM Entertainment teased that there will be more performances added later.
NCT Wish made its official debut in 2024 with the single “Wish.” The band is a subunit of boy band NCT. The sextet has released songs “Hands Up” (2023), “Wish” (2024), “Songbird” (2024) and “Wishful Winter” (2024).
The band’s second EP, “poppop,” which was released in April, sold over 1.33 million copies. It topped music charts on numerous streaming platforms including Apple Music Korea, Japan’s AWA and China’s QQ Music.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)