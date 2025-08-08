 New boy band, NAZE, to debut under C9 Entertainment
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:30
Boy band NAZE [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

C9 Entertainment’s upcoming boy band will be named NAZE, the agency said Friday.
 
The septet was initially called C9 Rookies.
 

NAZE refers to a point where sea meets land. It can also stand for “New Adventure’s Zestyfull Echo,” in hopes that the band “discovers one’s true self at a place where limitless possibilities stretch out in every direction," according to the agency.

 
The seven-member group will appear in the Japanese TBS drama “Dream Stage,” set to begin airing in January 2026. “Dream Stage” follows the stories of a Japanese producer who was previously expelled from the industry and seven struggling trainees from a small Korean record label.
 
C9 Entertainment manages singers Younha and Lee Seok-hoon and boy bands CIX and EPEX. C9 Rookies is the agency’s first boy band since EPEX debuted in 2021.
 
NAZE's debut date has not been revealed. 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
