 Pentagon doing 'everything' to reorient focus to Indo-Pacific, counter China threat: Press secretary
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 08:59
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a television interview outside the White House Thursday, Aug. 7, in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

The United States is trying to do "everything" to "reorient" its focus to the Indo-Pacific and deter Chinese threats, a Pentagon press secretary said Thursday, describing the region as an "increasingly dangerous" area.
 
Press secretary Kingsley Wilson made the remarks during a press meeting, responding to questions related to military training efforts between South Korea and the United States and North Korea's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
 

Related Article

 
"We are really trying to do everything that we can as a department to reorient to that theater and make sure that we're countering the China threat," she said, noting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's reference to the Indo-Pacific as a "priority" theater.
 
Commenting on the North's renewed rejection of dialogue on its denuclearization and adherence to its advancing weapons programs, Wilson mentioned the importance of allies stepping up to bolster their defense spending to ensure regional security.
 
"We've seen our allies really step up and respond. And again, we're very proud and encouraged by that because the Indo-Pacific is increasingly a dangerous area," she said.
 
"We want to make sure that our allies understand the urgent needs there, and that we work together and collaborate to make sure that the American people are kept safe, and that the region is kept safe."
 
The Pentagon has said that South Korea and other Asian allies are also subject to the "global standard" of spending 5 percent of their gross domestic product, a goal that North Atlantic Treaty Organization members have agreed to achieve by 2035.
 
South Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.2 billion), which is about 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry.

Yonhap
