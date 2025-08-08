U.S. official says Korea's contributions in alliance 'critical' to restoring Indo-Pacific deterrence

A Pentagon official said Thursday that Korea's contributions through its alliance with the United States are "critical" to shoring up deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, as Washington prioritizes deterring threats from an increasingly assertive China.John Noh, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, made the remarks during an event hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), underscoring Korea's military, economic and technological capabilities. POW and MIA stand for prisoner of war and missing in action, respectively."Their contributions through our alliance are critical to restoring deterrence in the region," Noh said."Its military is one of the most capable in the world today. South Korea is an economic and technological powerhouse with a flourishing democracy, and since the armistice was signed in 1953, the strength of our alliance has prevented a resumption of hostilities."His remarks came as Seoul and Washington are working to "modernize" the bilateral alliance — a move that observers say might call for the Asian ally to bolster its defense spending and contribute more to addressing security challenges posed by China.The official touched on Korea's rise from the ashes of the war, noting that American service members fought in support of Korea, which was "losing its fight for its very existence" during the war.Recalling a recent call between new Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Noh pointed out that Ahn had delivered a message of gratitude to the United States."[During the call] I could hear the sincerity in the minister's voice as he communicated messages of gratitude and unwavering trust for the United States on behalf of South Korean people," the official said.In June, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Noh, a Korean American, as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, a post that deals with defense cooperation with Korea and other regional allies and partners.Yonhap