 New Seoul ASEAN Hall brings Southeast Asian art to Korea
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 18:39
Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, center; Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, right of center; and ambassadors and representatives of the 10 Asean Member States pose for a commemorative photo Friday at the newly opened Seoul ASEAN Hall in the Korea Press Center in central Seoul. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

The ASEAN-Korea Centre opened the Seoul ASEAN Hall on Friday, a new exhibition hall aimed promoting understanding and engagement between Korea and the 10 Asean member states.
 
Located on the first floor of the Korea Press Center in central Seoul, the hall serves as a year-round platform for showcasing Asean cultures, arts and creative industries. 
 
The space features both a permanent exhibition area and a rotating special exhibition zone, which will host a wide range of Asean-related programs and events throughout the year. The launch of the hall was timed to coincide with Asean Day, which marks the 58th anniversary of the association’s founding.
 
All 10 Asean countries participated in the planning and execution of the exhibitions and programming.
 
The inaugural exhibition, “Fruity Fruit: Colorful Days in Southeast Asia,” uses tropical fruit as a central motif. The exhibition also features a variety of artwork, crafts, lifestyle items, digital content and curated materials contributed by Asean nations.
 
Guests tour the opening exhibition, "Fruity Fruit: Colorful Days in Southeast Asia," on Friday at the newly opened Seoul ASEAN Hall in the Korea Press Center in central Seoul. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

“Having a dedicated space located in the historical and cultural center of the capital of Seoul, where anyone can walk in and experience the diversity and warmth of the Asean region, was a collective shared vision of the team,” said Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, in his congratulatory remarks. “The Seoul ASEAN Hall is more than a venue — it is a visible symbol of the deep and growing partnership between our two regions.”
 
“Let me take this opportunity to reaffirm the Korean government's strong commitment to enhancing its partnership with Asean,” said Kim Jin-a, Seoul's second vice foreign minister. 
 
“Culture is a key focus of the new government, and we are committed not only to promoting Korean culture, but to fostering true cultural exchange,” Kim said. “You will have full support from the government, and also myself.”
 
The Seoul ASEAN Hall is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on national holidays. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
