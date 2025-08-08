 President Lee expected to begin U.S. visit with stop at Arlington National Cemetery
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 19:19
President Lee Jae Myung speaks on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 6. [YONHAP]

WASHINGTON — President Lee Jae Myung is expected to open his first visit to the United States with a stop at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of his Aug. 25 summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
The U.S. State Department recently requested that Arlington prepare a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Aug. 24 or 25, with Aug. 25 listed as the preferred date, according to diplomatic sources in Washington.
 

“While Arlington Cemetery is administratively overseen by the Department of Defense, the State Department directly coordinates such events for visiting foreign leaders,” said one diplomatic source. “It appears likely that Lee will begin his U.S. trip with a visit to Arlington, a powerful symbol of the Korea-U.S. alliance.”
 
The request for two possible dates suggests that Lee’s full schedule in the United States has not yet been finalized. Arlington Cemetery generally restricts public access to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during hours reserved for official visits.
 
If the visit is confirmed for the morning of Aug. 25, it would likely precede Lee’s summit with Trump later that day. A visit on Aug. 24 could signal that additional events are being arranged before the summit.
 
Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 400,000 U.S. service members and their families. U.S. presidents traditionally begin their terms by visiting the site. Trump visited Arlington the day before his inauguration.
 
Tomb guards of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as ″The Old Guard,″ perform the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 16. [AP/YONHAP]

Most Korean presidents have also made Arlington their first stop on their inaugural U.S. visits, including Roh Moo-hyun in 2003, Lee Myung-bak in 2008 and Park Geun-hye in 2013. Moon Jae-in, however, visited the Chosin Few Battle Monument in 2017 instead, citing personal connections — his parents were among the refugees evacuated during the operation.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the United States in April 2023, met with the CEO of Netflix on the first day of his trip, with his Arlington visit scheduled for the following morning.
 
Meanwhile, preparations for Lee’s visit appear to be underway in the United States. A local source said venues are being considered for a potential meeting with the Korean-American community.  
 
“If such a meeting is held, demand is expected to be high, and attendance may need to be restricted,” the source noted.
 
Former Korean presidents, including Park Geun-hye, left, Moon Jae-in, center, and Yoon Suk Yeol, right, are seen during their visits to Arlington National Cemetery and Chosin Few Battle Monument in these file photos. [YONHAP]

“This visit is likely to be a relatively short, working-level visit,” said another official. “Given the tight schedule, we are also considering potential locations, particularly in Washington, where past presidents have met with Korean residents.”
 
Korean companies with significant U.S. investments are also closely watching Lee’s itinerary.  
 
“Many firms are preparing for the possibility that business leaders will accompany the president,” said one corporate insider. “Concerns are growing due to the Trump administration’s plans to link tariffs with local investment.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
