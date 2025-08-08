 N. Korea installs more border loudspeakers against S. Korea between May, June: JCS
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 21:05
A North Korean guard post and loudspeakers aimed at the South are seen from a border area in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 4. [WOO SANG-JO]

 
North Korea increased the number of loudspeakers against South Korea installed along border areas between May and June, but none of them are currently in operation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.
 
The move came as North Korea remains unresponsive to South Korea's completion of dismantling its anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers along the heavily fortified border this week.
 

The South Korean military said the North increased the number of loudspeakers facing the South in front-line areas in May and June.
 
"North Korea currently does not engage in the (noise-blaring) broadcasts against the South, so none of the [speakers] are actually in service," a JCS official said, noting the move was intended to enhance their output.
 
North Korea appears to have added more loudspeakers even after South Korea suspended loudspeaker broadcasts critical of the North on June 11 in line with President Lee Jae Myung's efforts to mend strained ties with the North.
 
The South Korean military began dismantling some 20 fixed loudspeakers along the border Monday and completed it a day later.
 
Asked whether North Korea has shown any signs of removing its own loudspeakers, the military official said it has only engaged in "routine acts," such as conducting maintenance work.
 

