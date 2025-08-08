Chicken restaurant owner beaten by customer over sign commemorating Sewol ferry tragedy
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 11:46
Police are investigating a report that a chicken restaurant owner was assaulted by a customer after displaying a message commemorating the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster on the store’s digital signboard.
A report was filed that a man in his 50s, identified as the owner of a fried chicken franchise in Guwol-dong, Namdong District, Incheon, was assaulted by a customer in his 40s around 11 p.m. on July 28, according to Namdong Police Precinct in Incheon on Thursday.
The sinking of the Sewol ferry on April 16, 2014, off the coast of Jindo, resulted in the deaths of 304 people, most of whom were high school students on a field trip, sparking national outrage and leading to widespread scrutiny of the government's response, safety regulations and corporate negligence.
The owner claims he was assaulted by the customer following a verbal argument about the commemorative message for the Sewol ferry victims shown on the shop’s signboard.
According to a medical report posted online, the owner suffered a bone fracture near his eye and facial abrasions as a result of the assault.
The owner previously drew attention online after displaying political messages on the same digital signboard — one calling for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and another celebrating the election of President Lee Jae Myung. Following that controversy, the franchise’s headquarters issued a termination notice, which was later withdrawn after the issue escalated into the political arena.
“We are conducting investigations with both the suspect and the victim to determine the facts,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)