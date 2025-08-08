 Far-right pastor, anti-feminist activist and five others slapped with travel ban over courthouse riot
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 14:04
Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church speaks in front of his church in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, during a police raid on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

Police have barred seven people, including Jeon Kwang-hoon, a far-right pastor at Sarang Jeil Church, from leaving the country as they investigate who orchestrated the violence at the Seoul Western District Court in January.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security investigation unit requested a travel ban on Jeon from the Justice Ministry in June, according to police on Friday. Authorities extended the ban once, and it remains in place.
 

Others under the same order include YouTube channel operators Shin Hye-sik and Son Sang-dae; Bae In-gyu, leader of anti-feminist advocacy group New Men's Solidarity; and Kim Su-yeol, who leads the conservative group Ilpamanpa.
 
Police issued their bans shortly before launching raids on their homes earlier this week.
 
Investigators suspect the group incited participants at rallies, including one at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, to disrupt the district court.
 
On Tuesday, police searched Jeon’s residence, Sarang Jeil Church and other locations linked to the suspects. The charges under review include incitement to trespass into a specially protected facility and to obstruct official duties by force.
 
Police said they will summon Jeon and other key figures for questioning once they finish analyzing the confiscated materials.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
