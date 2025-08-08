Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer
A man in his 30s turned himself in to police after posting an online threat claiming that a bomb had been planted at the headquarters of Nimble Neuron, a game developer in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, owned by Neptune.
The Jongno Police Precinct in Seoul is questioning the man on charges of making public threats under the Criminal Act, according to police Friday.
The suspect is accused of writing a post on the online community DC Inside on Thursday afternoon, saying he would “plant a bomb at Nimble’s headquarters.” The post was deleted shortly after being uploaded, but a netizen reported it to police, who began tracking down the author.
As a precaution, from 2:35 a.m. Friday, police, firefighters and a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team searched inside Nimble Neuron’s headquarters building in Bundang District, Seongnam. No explosives were found, and the search concluded around 7 a.m.
The man is believed to have surrendered at the Jongno Police Precinct at around 11:30 a.m. Friday after realizing police had identified him and were narrowing the investigation.
On Tuesday, a middle school student in Jeju and a man in his 20s in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, were caught by police after posting comments on DC Inside and under a YouTube video threatening to “blow up Shinsegae Department Store.”
Police are investigating them on the same charge of making public threats, which applies when someone threatens to harm the life or body of an unspecified number of people. The offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,400). The two told police they “did it as a prank.”
Shinsegae Department Store has warned it will take strong measures, including legal action, against them.
“Even if there is no intention to carry it out, posting messages that could cause harm is a serious crime that creates public anxiety,” a police official said. “We will respond firmly.”
