Most disabled users still find self-service kiosks difficult to use, says survey
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:48
Although a nationwide mandate for accessible self-service kiosks is set to take effect in January, most disabled users still find them difficult to navigate, a government survey has found.
Seven in 10 respondents with visual impairments and six in 10 wheelchair users said they would rather order from a staff member than use a kiosk, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 2024 report on the Act on the Prohibition of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities. The survey, which was released by the ministry on Friday, was conducted from Oct. 23 last year to Jan. 13 this year with 540 participants, and is required every three years.
The study focused on the current status of kiosk operation and accessibility. Under the 2023 revision to the anti-discrimination law, all kiosk operators — including businesses and public institutions — will be required to install barrier-free kiosks with accessibility features for people with disabilities and the elderly starting from January next year.
Such kiosks must meet official accessibility standards, which include functions like font enlargement and voice guidance for users with low vision.
Despite only six months remaining until the law goes into effect, a significant number of respondents said they still experience difficulties. Of the 277 people with kiosk experience, 58.1 percent said they had trouble using them, and 44.8 percent said they preferred ordering through a staff member.
Among blind respondents, 72.3 percent said they favored human assistance, while 61.5 percent of wheelchair users felt the same.
The most challenging type of kiosk was self-ordering machines, cited by 80.1 percent of respondents. These were followed by self-checkout machines at 38.5 percent, ticket machines at 32.3 percent, certificate dispensers at 23.6 percent, check-in kiosks at 23.6 percent and parking payment machines at 20.5 percent.
The most commonly cited reason for difficulty was feeling pressure from people waiting in line, at 54 percent. Other reasons included difficulty locating buttons or navigating menus at 26.1 percent, unresponsive or slow screens at 5.6 percent and small font size at 5 percent.
More than half of respondents, or 54.2 percent, said they had no one to assist them when using kiosks. Among visually impaired users, 78.7 percent said staff support or a call bell would improve accessibility, while 64.6 percent of wheelchair users said the same.
The ministry attributed the current difficulties to the slow adoption of barrier-free kiosks and low awareness among business operators. Only 466 certified barrier-free kiosks have been sold so far, according to the National Information Society Agency.
To address the issue, the ministry said it plans to revise relevant regulations and expand the availability of accessible kiosks. It will also publish guidelines for kiosk operators. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups is also providing subsidies for small business owners to purchase or rent barrier-free kiosks through its smart store program.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
