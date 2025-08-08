 Pharmacist killed after SUV plows into drugstore in Gyeonggi
Pharmacist killed after SUV plows into drugstore in Gyeonggi

Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 20:06
A vehicle crashed into a pharmacy in Bongdam-eup, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 8, killing a pharmacist. [GYEONGGI-DO FIRE SERVICES]

A vehicle crashed into a pharmacy in Bongdam-eup, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 8, killing a pharmacist. [GYEONGGI-DO FIRE SERVICES]

 
A sport utility vehicle plowed into a pharmacy in Bongdam-eup, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Friday afternoon, killing the pharmacist inside.
 
Police said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. when a Kia Sorento driven by a driver in her 60s smashed through the front glass of the pharmacy, located on the first floor of a commercial building.
 

The vehicle plowed through display shelves and a deck before coming to a stop inside.
 
The pharmacist, in his 70s, suffered severe injuries and went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital but died shortly after. His wife was also inside the pharmacy at the time but was not injured.
 
The driver had been trying to park at a roadside lot in front of the building to visit the pharmacy when the vehicle suddenly accelerated forward, according to police.
 
Investigators found no signs of alcohol consumption or drug use and are focusing on the possibility of driver error.
 
Police plan to book the driver on charges of involuntary manslaughter under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
