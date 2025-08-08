 Police search for person who posted threat to bomb headquarters of game developer Nimble Neuron
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police search for person who posted threat to bomb headquarters of game developer Nimble Neuron

Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 14:48 Updated: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:21
Members of the Special Operation Unit leave Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, after completing a search for explosives on Aug. 5, following an online post on a community site claiming a bomb had been planted inside the store. [NEWS1]

Members of the Special Operation Unit leave Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, after completing a search for explosives on Aug. 5, following an online post on a community site claiming a bomb had been planted inside the store. [NEWS1]

 
Police are tracking down the writer of an online post claiming a bomb had been planted at the headquarters of Nimble Neuron, a game developer under Neptune, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Friday.
 
The post from Thursday follows a similar threat against Shinsegae Department Store earlier this week.
 

Related Article

According to police on Friday, the post — reading, “I will plant a bomb at Nimble’s headquarters” — was uploaded to the online community DC Inside on Thursday. It was deleted shortly after, but a netizen who saw it reported it to the authorities.
 
As a precaution, police, firefighters and the Special Operation Unit searched Nimble Neuron’s headquarters in Bundang District, Seongnam, starting at 2:35 a.m. Friday. No explosives were found, and the search concluded around 7 a.m.  
 
A police official said they had asked DC Inside for cooperation to analyze the upload time and identify the online user, as the original message is no longer accessible.
 
On Tuesday, a middle school student in Jeju and a man in his 20s from Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, were caught after posting messages each on DC Inside and in YouTube comments threatening to bomb Shinsegae Department Store.  
 
They are being investigated for making public threats, a criminal offense under Korean law that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,400) for threatening the lives or safety of an unspecified number of people. Both suspects told police the threats were “just pranks.”
 
Shinsegae Department Store has announced it will take strong legal action against the two.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
tags bomb threat police nimble neuron neptune

More in Social Affairs

Seoul to set up help desk for U.S. firms facing difficulties in Korea: Trade minister

Nearly 400 elementary schools have one or no incoming students this year

Most disabled users still find self-service kiosks difficult to use, says survey

Theborn Korea vows legal action against YouTubers who slander company's brands

Government 'considering' revoking Posco E&C's building license after workplace deaths

Related Stories

Shinsegae flagship branch evacuated over bomb threat

Jeju teenager under investigation for bomb threat at Shinsegae store in Myeongdong

Yonsei University students evacuated after bomb threat

Police search Shinsegae department stores in Gyeonggi after series of bomb threats

Bomb threat called in to 2 women's universities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)