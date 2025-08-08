Police search for person who posted threat to bomb headquarters of game developer Nimble Neuron
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 14:48 Updated: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:21
Police are tracking down the writer of an online post claiming a bomb had been planted at the headquarters of Nimble Neuron, a game developer under Neptune, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Friday.
The post from Thursday follows a similar threat against Shinsegae Department Store earlier this week.
According to police on Friday, the post — reading, “I will plant a bomb at Nimble’s headquarters” — was uploaded to the online community DC Inside on Thursday. It was deleted shortly after, but a netizen who saw it reported it to the authorities.
As a precaution, police, firefighters and the Special Operation Unit searched Nimble Neuron’s headquarters in Bundang District, Seongnam, starting at 2:35 a.m. Friday. No explosives were found, and the search concluded around 7 a.m.
A police official said they had asked DC Inside for cooperation to analyze the upload time and identify the online user, as the original message is no longer accessible.
On Tuesday, a middle school student in Jeju and a man in his 20s from Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, were caught after posting messages each on DC Inside and in YouTube comments threatening to bomb Shinsegae Department Store.
They are being investigated for making public threats, a criminal offense under Korean law that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,400) for threatening the lives or safety of an unspecified number of people. Both suspects told police the threats were “just pranks.”
Shinsegae Department Store has announced it will take strong legal action against the two.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)