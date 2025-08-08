Seoul to set up help desk for U.S. firms facing difficulties in Korea: Trade minister

Korea will establish a new office to help U.S. companies facing potential challenges from the country's nontariff trade measures, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said Friday.The U.S. Help Desk will launch under the wing of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) to help U.S. companies do business in a better environment, the trade minister said in a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham), including Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim.“Korea will work to bolster the manufacturing renaissance partnership with the U.S. in key strategic sectors, such as shipbuilding, automobiles, semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, batteries and nuclear power,” Yeo said meeting, which was attended by officials from GM Korea, Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly, among others.Yeo also called for “active” investment from U.S. companies in Korea's artificial intelligence industry and data centers, underscoring that trade uncertainties surrounding Asia's fourth-largest economy have lessened with the latest trade deal reached last week between Seoul and Washington.The trade minister emphasized that the deal has also helped secure a favorable treatment of Korean exporters compared with their global rivals in terms of U.S. tariffs.The Amcham chairman said he welcomes and supports the Korea-U.S. tariff deal while calling for continued communication between the two countries as bilateral talks on sensitive trade issues are expected to continue in the future.Under the tariff deal, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration lowered the reciprocal tariff rate for Korea to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent and also cut auto tariffs on Korean cars to 15 percent from 25 percent.In return, Seoul made a pledge to invest a combined $350 billion in the United States for cooperation in shipbuilding, semiconductors and other advanced industries while agreeing to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. energy.Yonhap