Squid merchants take week off for 'self-reflection' after accusations of poor customer service
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 19:23
Merchants at Sokcho’s famed squid street market in Gangwon, facing criticism for brusque treatment of customers, issued a public apology on Friday and vowed to improve.
The fisheries cooperative, squid jigging association and gillnetting association held special hospitality training and a self-reform session at the cooperative’s office in Cheongho-dong, Sokcho, expressing regret for recent complaints of unkind treatment.
The controversy began on June 26 when a YouTube video showed a restaurant at the squid street market rushing diners or asking them to change seats, sparking public criticism.
Around 20 stall operators attended Friday’s event, adopting a resolution to greet customers with bright smiles and polite speech, practice honest pricing and commit to providing friendly service.
Merchants also received training on unfair practices that have been repeatedly criticized — including refusing card payments, overcharging, pressuring customers to order expensive dishes and rushing diners — and said they would revise internal regulations to prevent recurrence.
The jigging association said it had issued a warning on July 22 to the stall owner involved in the incident and that repeated complaints could lead to business suspension or closure. The owner began a voluntary suspension of operations Friday that will run through Aug. 31. All market tenants agreed to halt operations from Aug. 17 to 22 for "self-reflection."
On Friday, the stall owner at the center of the controversy read a statement aloud, saying, “I sincerely apologize to the public for causing concern and to those who experienced discomfort,” while bowing.
“We take the seriousness of unkind customer service very seriously,” the merchants said. “Through this meeting, all merchants will complete hospitality training and work to prevent recurrence. We deeply apologize for damaging Sokcho’s tourism image and will work to restore trust through friendly service.”
“The squid street market plays an important role in local tourism,” said Gangwon Provincial Assembly member Kang Jeong-ho, who attended the meeting. “Please greet visitors with kindness.”
Sokcho said it would strengthen on-site inspections and management to prevent further incidents and focus all administrative resources on restoring tourist trust.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
