Theborn Korea vows legal action against YouTubers who slander company's brands
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:41
Theborn Korea, operated by CEO Paik Jong-won, said it would take strong action against YouTubers who have continued to raise allegations about the company.
Theborn Korea said Friday it will convene an emergency co-prosperity committee later this month. The committee is an official consultative body that institutionalizes a co-prosperity framework, comprising franchise store representatives, headquarters executives and outside members.
The meeting was prompted by a request from the franchise councils of the company’s brands — including Paik’s Coffee and Hong Kong Banjeom — asking headquarters to hold an “emergency co-prosperity committee on certain YouTubers.”
“Some YouTubers are engaging in excessive monitoring and tracking of Theborn Korea and its affiliates solely to slander and incite hatred toward the company,” franchisees said in the request. “These YouTubers indiscriminately raise allegations and maliciously spread them, and the recent use of the phrase ‘Goodbye Paik Jong-won’ in a broadcast title shows it is a targeted attack.”
They also claimed that false content — such as alleging that Saemaeul Sikdang and Hong Kong Banjeom use only low-quality ingredients, Paik’s Coffee held a 500-won ($0.36) promotion because it could not sell coffee beans before their expiration date and Hong Kong Banjeom’s 3,900-won jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) promotion used expired sauce — has hurt store operations.
Theborn Korea accepted the franchise councils’ request and will convene an emergency co-prosperity committee in August to devise countermeasures.
“YouTubers repeatedly spreading false information only creates more content aimed at increasing views and causes further harm to franchisees, so we had refrained from responding,” a Theborn Korea official said. “But since the franchisees themselves have requested action over serious damage, we plan to prepare thorough and strong countermeasures.”
