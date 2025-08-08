Yes, I have children born out of wedlock, but they were born after my marriage collapsed, comedian Kim Byung-man says
Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 13:33
Comedian Kim Byung-man acknowledged that he fathered children born out of wedlock but said they were born after the breakdown of his marriage.
The statement came after recent reports that the daughter of Kim’s ex-wife filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation of biological parentage, claiming that Kim fathered a child while still married.
In a statement released Thursday, Kim’s agency Sky Turtle said, “We have not been able to verify the specifics of the lawsuit filed by the ex-wife’s daughter.”
“We have not yet received the complaint,” the agency added. “A verdict in the ex-wife’s daughter’s severance suit is due tomorrow, and the lawsuit appears to have been filed on questionable grounds.”
The agency confirmed that “after Kim’s former marriage broke down, he had two children out of wedlock with his current fiancee,” and that Kim would discuss the matter further in a broadcast later this month.
According to media reports, the daughter of Kim’s ex-wife filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Family Court seeking a legal determination of parentage. In the suit, she claimed that Kim had a child with another woman while still married to her mother, and asked the court to order a DNA test, citing inheritance concerns.
Kim married his former wife, a noncelebrity seven years his senior, in 2010 and adopted a daughter — his wife’s biological daughter from a previous marriage — as his legal child. Kim and his former wife reportedly lived apart for over 10 years before divorcing in 2023.
Kim has filed three lawsuits seeking to nullify the adoption of the daughter, two of which were dismissed. A ruling on the third case is scheduled for Friday.
Kim is set to remarry a younger woman who works in the private sector on Sept. 20 at the rooftop of Sebitseom in Seoul.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
