Korean industry enters a climate of uncertainty amid trade pressure and domestic scrutiny

Just as Korea appeared to gain temporary relief from tariff talks by aligning with Japan and the European Union, a new challenge has emerged. U.S. President Donald Trump warned on August 6 (local time) that his administration is preparing to impose tariffs of nearly 100 percent on semiconductors. Despite Korea securing most-favored-nation status in the recent trade agreement, the threat of new levies on semiconductors — Korea’s top export — casts a long shadow over the economy.Amid the tension, some positive news came from Samsung Electronics' Austin-based foundry, once described as idle. The factory is now expected to supply image sensor chips for Apple’s iPhones. This follows Samsung’s recent contract with Tesla for AI chips and may help the company regain footing in a foundry market long dominated by Taiwan’s TSMC.SK hynix is also moving ahead with plans to build a packaging plant in Indiana, aiming to begin operations by 2028. However, President Trump’s remark that “companies promising or building semiconductor plants in the United States will be exempt from tariffs” signals further pressure for additional investment from Korean firms. Both Samsung and SK hynix may face increased demands to expand their presence in the United States.During the previous round of negotiations, Korea pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments, a record-setting figure, albeit much of it involving loans and guarantees. Most of the commitments will be implemented through private firms, and it was no coincidence that major conglomerate leaders — Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan — traveled to Washington to support the talks. The situation has sparked concerns that domestic manufacturing in Korea could become hollowed out. “It’s like diverting irrigation to someone else’s field,” said KAIST professor Kang Tae-soo, noting that Korea is already suffering from a sharp decline in investment.Within the corporate sector, the prevailing mood is one of caution. Large firms, in particular, are operating in what some call an era of "great enterprise anxiety" — a reversal of the once-dominant belief that major conglomerates were too big to fail. That notion began unraveling during the 1997 foreign exchange crisis. Today, however, large firms are increasingly restrained by fears of legal and regulatory backlash, fueled by the administration's push for stronger corporate oversight.President Lee Jae Myung sent a firm warning during his summer holiday in response to repeated workplace fatalities at Posco E&C. He ordered officials to explore all legal options, including license suspensions and a ban on public contracts. Just a week earlier, on July 25, Lee visited an SPC Samlip factory and criticized the company for repeated accidents and 12-hour overnight shifts, calling for changes to the labor system. Within two days, SPC announced it would scrap its two-shift production model.Labor and corporate reform bills remain contentious. While the “Yellow Envelope Law” originally aimed to moderate excessive damage claims against workers involved in illegal strikes, attention has since shifted toward expanding legal responsibility for parent companies. Amendments to the Commercial Act — including mandatory cumulative voting, expanded separate election of audit committee members, and required cancellation of treasury shares — are also drawing strong opposition from business leaders. “These changes will make it impossible to conduct normal operations,” one industry official said, urging lawmakers to reconsider.The argument is not about defending Posco E&C or SPC. Companies must overhaul their approach to worker safety, both in leadership mindset and operational systems. However, revoking a company’s license risks tens of thousands of jobs, including subcontracted workers. Most employees bear no responsibility for corporate failures. Excessive lawsuits demanding life-threatening compensation must end, as should the unchecked control of dominant shareholders. Still, concerns about predatory capital and leakage of trade secrets should not be dismissed.Above all, if companies respond with inaction — cutting domestic investment under the guise of U.S. expansion — the consequences for Korea’s economy could be severe. Rather than rushing through regulations, the government should prioritize restoring business confidence. President Lee’s recent site visits should not stop at criticism. They could also serve as a launchpad for innovation. For instance, visiting delayed sectors like autonomous taxis could signal commitment to nurturing future industries stalled by regulatory gridlock.