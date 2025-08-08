First special pardon under Lee administration faces scrutiny over political figures

The Lee Jae Myung administration has begun reviewing candidates for its first round of presidential pardons ahead of Liberation Day on Aug. 15. The Ministry of Justice convened a pardon review committee on the afternoon of Aug. 7 to discuss a list of individuals recommended for clemency and reinstatement, which will be submitted to President Lee. While the government has yet to disclose the complete list, former Rebuilding Korea Party Chair Cho Kuk is reportedly among those under consideration.The final decision is expected to be confirmed by President Lee following a Cabinet meeting on August 12. As the administration’s first pardon since taking office in June, the move carries symbolic weight and could spark political controversy.Under Korea’s Constitution, the president holds the authority to grant pardons. Unlike general amnesties, which require approval from the National Assembly, special pardons are made solely at the president’s discretion. Still, the power to overturn judicial verdicts should be exercised with restraint and grounded in standards that reflect broad public consensus.Special clemency for political figures, especially those convicted of corruption, must be approached with caution — particularly at a time when many ordinary citizens and small business owners are struggling due to economic hardship.The political spotlight is focused squarely on Cho Kuk. In December 2024, the Supreme Court sentenced Cho to two years in prison for admissions-related corruption involving his children. Throughout the legal process, Cho showed little sign of remorse. His actions seriously undermined public trust in Korea’s highly competitive university admissions system.Calls for his pardon have grown, even drawing support from former President Moon Jae-in. However, such lobbying was inappropriate, given Moon’s stature as a former head of state expected to promote national unity beyond partisan interests.It is widely perceived that Cho’s party did not field a candidate in the June presidential election as a show of support for Lee. If Cho were to be included in the Liberation Day amnesty, the decision could easily be viewed as political repayment.The opposition has not escaped criticism either. On Aug. 4, cameras captured People Power Party interim leader and floor leader Song Eon-seok delivering a message to Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, reportedly requesting pardons for some politicians. While the party publicly opposed such pardons, it privately pursued them.Other names reportedly being considered include former Democratic Party Chair Song Young-gil and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon. Many of those lobbying for clemency continue to claim political persecution, with little reflection on their wrongdoing. Including such figures in the pardon may please partisan supporters but would likely fail to win public sympathy.