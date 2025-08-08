Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Kim Moon-soo, a leading candidate in the People Power Party’s upcoming leadership race, said he would “of course” accept former President Yoon Suk Yeol back into the party if Yoon applies for reinstatement. Kim made the remark during a YouTube debate hosted by right-wing commentators, including Jeon Han-gil, on Aug. 7.Kim went further, claiming Yoon had been “unjustly imprisoned” and downplayed the Dec. 3 martial law incident, asking, “Did anyone die or get hurt? The order was lifted within six hours.” The comments mark a sharp reversal from just two months ago, when Kim repeatedly apologized for the former president’s role in the crisis during his presidential campaign.Throughout the debate, Kim highlighted his background as a pro-democracy activist. Yet he is now defending a former leader who violated democratic norms by attempting to deploy military force to suppress the opposition. His remarks appear aimed at appealing to the far-right base within the party, but risk alienating mainstream conservative voters.Kim’s shifting rhetoric has eroded confidence among voters who once supported his presidential bid. During the last primary, he advocated for a unified candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, even jokingly referring to himself as “Kim Deok-soo.” But after winning the nomination, he reversed his stance and distanced himself from the unity proposal.More troubling is the regression in his political judgment. During the presidential campaign, Kim apologized for Yoon’s martial law attempt. But now, ahead of the party leadership vote, he claims Yoon is “not alone,” despite being detained at Seoul Detention Center. Kim also criticized People Power Party reform chair Yoon Hee-sook as someone “with no political experience,” and warned against removing lawmakers who supported Yoon’s impeachment, saying it would weaken the party’s ability to block constitutional amendments.Such comments directly challenge the public consensus. Yoon’s impeachment was backed by a majority of voters. To disparage it now, especially after an election loss triggered by the martial law scandal, is seen as politically tone-deaf.Kim remains the frontrunner in the PPP’s leadership race. He advanced to the final round of the primary alongside Ahn Cheol-soo, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Cho Kyung-tae. But his controversial remarks have drawn widespread concern, especially from those seeking a revitalized conservative movement.Kim is not alone. Several leadership hopefuls have echoed pro-Yoon sentiments. Yet according to the latest National Barometer Survey (NBS), public support for the PPP has dropped to 16 percent — its lowest ever. Despite recent scandals involving opposition figures, the party has failed to generate a convention boost. If this trend continues, the PPP’s prospects look increasingly bleak.