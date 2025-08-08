 Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Editorials

print dictionary print

Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid

Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


People Power Party chair candidate Kim Moon-soo salutes the national flag during a political forum hosted by the Together Forum at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Aug. 4. [YONHAP]

People Power Party chair candidate Kim Moon-soo salutes the national flag during a political forum hosted by the Together Forum at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Aug. 4. [YONHAP]

 
Kim Moon-soo, a leading candidate in the People Power Party’s upcoming leadership race, said he would “of course” accept former President Yoon Suk Yeol back into the party if Yoon applies for reinstatement. Kim made the remark during a YouTube debate hosted by right-wing commentators, including Jeon Han-gil, on Aug. 7.
 
Kim went further, claiming Yoon had been “unjustly imprisoned” and downplayed the Dec. 3 martial law incident, asking, “Did anyone die or get hurt? The order was lifted within six hours.” The comments mark a sharp reversal from just two months ago, when Kim repeatedly apologized for the former president’s role in the crisis during his presidential campaign.
 
Throughout the debate, Kim highlighted his background as a pro-democracy activist. Yet he is now defending a former leader who violated democratic norms by attempting to deploy military force to suppress the opposition. His remarks appear aimed at appealing to the far-right base within the party, but risk alienating mainstream conservative voters.
 

Related Article

 
Kim’s shifting rhetoric has eroded confidence among voters who once supported his presidential bid. During the last primary, he advocated for a unified candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, even jokingly referring to himself as “Kim Deok-soo.” But after winning the nomination, he reversed his stance and distanced himself from the unity proposal.
 
More troubling is the regression in his political judgment. During the presidential campaign, Kim apologized for Yoon’s martial law attempt. But now, ahead of the party leadership vote, he claims Yoon is “not alone,” despite being detained at Seoul Detention Center. Kim also criticized People Power Party reform chair Yoon Hee-sook as someone “with no political experience,” and warned against removing lawmakers who supported Yoon’s impeachment, saying it would weaken the party’s ability to block constitutional amendments.
 
Such comments directly challenge the public consensus. Yoon’s impeachment was backed by a majority of voters. To disparage it now, especially after an election loss triggered by the martial law scandal, is seen as politically tone-deaf.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec.3 martial law plan, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9, for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec.3 martial law plan, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9, for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

 
Kim remains the frontrunner in the PPP’s leadership race. He advanced to the final round of the primary alongside Ahn Cheol-soo, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Cho Kyung-tae. But his controversial remarks have drawn widespread concern, especially from those seeking a revitalized conservative movement.
 
Kim is not alone. Several leadership hopefuls have echoed pro-Yoon sentiments. Yet according to the latest National Barometer Survey (NBS), public support for the PPP has dropped to 16 percent — its lowest ever. Despite recent scandals involving opposition figures, the party has failed to generate a convention boost. If this trend continues, the PPP’s prospects look increasingly bleak.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
tags Editorials

More in Editorials

Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid

First special pardon under Lee administration faces scrutiny over political figures

Who can believe Kim Keon Hee’s claim of being a 'nobody'?

Workplace deaths demand accountability but also structural solutions

DP's solo dominance redefines National Assembly politics

Related Stories

People Power Party moves further from public sentiment amid leadership race

Final week for U.S. tariff talks demands clear-eyed strategy

Government courts business for tariff talks but tightens grip at home

Monster rain becomes the summer norm (KOR)

As rents climb, Korea urged to present clear housing supply roadmap (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)