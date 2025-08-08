 Dodger stars, Harry Kane and David Beckham give Son Heung-min a Hollywood welcome to LA


Published: 08 Aug. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 08 Aug. 2025, 16:08
Son Heung-min, who recently transferred to Los Angeles FC (LAFC), greets fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [LOS ANGELES FC]

In the city of Hollywood glamour and championship sports, Son Heung-min’s arrival at Los Angeles FC (LAFC) is getting the red carpet treatment from Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and David Beckham.
 
On Thursday, the Dodgers posted a video on their official Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to Los Angeles,” that tagged Son's account, featuring messages from Kim and Korean American infielder Tommy Hyunsu Edman.
 
Dodgers infielder Kim introduced himself by saying, “Hello, Son Heung-min. I’m Hyeseong Kim from the LA Dodgers. First, I want to congratulate you on joining LAFC.” 
 
"I love soccer, so I'm a huge fan of yours, but to know that we're both playing in Los Angeles is an honor, and it makes me happy,” he added. "I will continue to root for your success in LA. Let's go, Son Heung-min!"
 
Kim and Son have a professional connection. Before moving to the United States in 2024, Kim signed with CAA Sports, the same agency that represents Son. The agency also manages Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
 
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong and Tommy Hyunsu Edman welcomes Son Heung-min to the city in a video uploaded to the Dodgers' Instagram on Thursday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Edman, whose mother is Korean, said, “I just wanted to welcome you to the city of Los Angeles. We're really fired up to have you here.” 
 
He added that local fans would be excited to see Son and expressed interest in attending an LAFC match. He wrapped up his message with the Korean phrase, “Fighting!”
 
Kane also shared his thoughts after Bayern’s 4-0 preseason win over Tottenham at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday. 
 
Son and Kane were not only Tottenham’s top attacking duo but also one of the most highly regarded in the English Premier League (EPL). The pair combined for 47 goals in the EPL alone, the most in league history.
 
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven challenge for the ball during a friendly between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Aug. 7. [AP/YONHAP]

“Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham,” Kane said. "I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships [...] in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved. We loved playing with each other on the pitch." 
 
He praised Son’s character, saying, “ First and foremost, [he is] a great person. I've got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is.” 
 
Kane also congratulated Son on ending his time at Tottenham by lifting a trophy last season, calling it a "special" memory that the Korean player will cherish.
 
During Thursday’s match, Kane scored the opening goal in the 12th minute to lead Bayern to victory. Korean defender Kim Min-jae came on in the 68th minute.
 
Son Heung-min holds his jersey for a photo during a press conference with Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. [LOS ANGELES FC]

Earlier, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham commented on LAFC's video of Son on Instagram, "Welcome to the MLS, my friend, and welcome to LA" with heart emojis.
 
Los Angeles is home to about 320,000 Korean residents. At Son’s introductory press conference on Wednesday at BMO Stadium, attendees included LA Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Congressman Dave Min and Korean Consul General Kim Young-wan.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]


