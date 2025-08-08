BMW Ladies Championship. Korea's lone LPGA tournament, to be played on southern coast

The lone LPGA tournament held in Korea each fall will be played on a seaside course on the southern coast this year, the event's organizers said Friday.The BMW Ladies Championship will take place at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Jeolla, some 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of Seoul, from Oct. 16 to 19.The LPGA and BMW Korea have been taking the tournament around the country since the southeastern city of Busan hosted the first two editions in 2019 and 2021 — with the 2020 event canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The 2022 tournament took place in the eastern town of Wonju, and the city of Paju in Gyeonggi, some 30 km northwest of Seoul, hosted the following two editions.Designed by Gary Roger Baird and Davie Dale, Pine Beach Golf Links features several greens and tee boxes sitting along the beach and atop seaside cliffs. It has long been regarded as one of the best courses in Korea, thanks to its scenic backdrop and challenges it presents with sloping fairways and intimidating bunkers.Separately, BMW Korea said it has extended its partnership with the LPGA to host its namesake tournament in Korea through 2029.Yonhap