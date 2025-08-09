Squish to de-stress: Young Koreans turn to 'Mallang-i' for calm
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 12:00
- SARAH CHEA
Forget snacks or coffee breaks. The latest stress relief trend among young professionals in Korea is all about "Mallang-i" — soft, squishy stress ball made from pliable materials that fit right in the palm of your hand.
A 29-year-old freelance worker in Seoul, surnamed Park, finds his hands busier than ever these days while working at a cafe. With a mouse in his right hand and a squishy toy in his left, multitasking has taken on a new dimension.
He named it Mashed, a potato-bread-shaped squishy toy that is his favorite stress-reliever, most recently.
“When I’m overwhelmed at work, my hands get sweaty and I feel anxious,” Park said. “But holding Mashed calms me down almost instantly. And when I’m angry, I squeeze it without mercy.”
Soft, tactile toys like Mallang-i — along with calming content such as slime, ASMR videos, knitting, and plant care — are gaining popularity among Koreans in their 20s and 30s. Known collectively as “low-stimulation content,” these trends offer gentle sensory experiences that help reduce stress and anxiety in an increasingly fast-paced digital world.
On TikTok, posts related to slime number around 500 million, while ASMR ranked among the most searched terms on YouTube last year. Instagram features more than 70,000 posts with the hashtag #mallang-i.
Once thought of strictly as children’s toys, squishies found a broader audience after Rosé of Blackpink introduced one in a Vogue Korea interview last November.
The trend has even expanded into offline spaces. Kyobo Bookstore, the country’s largest book retailer, recently opened a pop-up store dedicated to Mallang-i at its Gwanghwamun branch in central Seoul, while a movie theater hosted a unique event that combined film screenings with a group knitting session earlier this year.
Fans of low-stimulation content often describe it as a tool for clearing intrusive thoughts and finding emotional balance.
“At work, everyone is so stiff and formal, but when I touch a Mallang-i, its soft and squishy texture instantly lifts my mood and helps me relax," said Lee Song-i, a 24-year-old office worker, who always carries one in her bag.
“I first knew about it thanks to Rosé, but then I got curious after watching Instagram Reels," Lee added. "Now I’ve collected seven of them. In a world where nothing seems to go my way, at least I can squish a Mallang-i however I like — and that gives me comfort.”
Some even say the overwhelming flood of dopamine-boosting provocative content has actually driven them to seek soothing alternatives.
A 25-year-old office worker in Seoul, surnamed Oh, recently became immersed in AI-generated ASMR content.
“Work has been exhausting lately, and stimulating content just feels too overwhelming,” Oh said. “When I get home, I lie in bed and watch videos of things like glass fruits being sliced or jelly-made keyboards being pressed.”
Experts say that calming activities like squishing and ASMR cause alpha brainwaves, not only helpful in promoting emotional stability but also in improving problem-solving abilities.
“This isn't just about idling — many are looking for ways to declutter their thoughts and give their brains space to recharge,” said Lim Myung-ho, a psychology professor at Dankook University.
“There was a time when intense workouts were a go-to form of release, but now some young adults are realizing that preparing their minds through low-stimulation activities puts them in a better state for both work and study.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
