 U.S. licenses Nvidia to export chips to China after Jensen Huang meets Trump
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 12:12
Nvidia logo [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The U.S. Department of Commerce has started issuing licenses to Nvidia to export its H20 chips to China, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, removing a significant hurdle to the AI bellwether's access to a key market.
 
The U.S. last month reversed an April ban on the sale of the H20 chip to China. The company had tailored the microprocessor specially to the Chinese market to comply with the Biden-era AI chip export controls.

The curbs will slice $8 billion off sales from its July quarter, the chipmaker has warned.
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Trump on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The company said in July it was filing applications with the U.S. government to resume sales to China of the H20 graphics processing unit, and had been assured it would get the licenses soon.
 
It is unclear how many licenses may have been issued, which companies Nvidia is allowed to ship the H20s to, and the value of the shipments allowed.
 
Nvidia disclosed in April that it expected a $5.5 billion charge related to the restrictions. In May, Nvidia said the actual first-quarter charge due to the H20 restrictions was $1 billion less than expected because it was able to reuse some materials.
 
The Financial Times first reported Friday's developments.
 
Nvidia said last month that its products have no "backdoors" that would allow remote access or control after China raised concerns over potential security risks in the H20 chip.
 
Reuters
 

 

Reuters
