IU to host fan meet and greet 'Bye, Summer' on Sept. 13 and 14
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 13:10
Singer and actor IU will hold fan meet and greets on Sept. 13 and 14 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul, her agency, Edam Entertainment said Friday.
Titled "Bye, Summer," it marks her first official offline fan event in two years since a fan concert held in September 2023.
"The title is taken from an unreleased song first revealed during last year’s concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium, and that it conveys the meaning of 'a gentle greeting to summer,'" the agency said on its social media.
"As summer quietly draws to a close, we hope this event will serve as a final farewell, bringing together the stories and laughter we’ve shared throughout the season."
Tickets for IU's upcoming fan meetup will be available on Melon Ticket from 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 for fan club members and from 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 for regular sales.
