 Korea, Japan to hold summit on Aug. 23 in Tokyo: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Korea, Japan to hold summit on Aug. 23 in Tokyo: Report

Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 09:55
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pose for a photo ahead of their talks at the Group of Seven summit venue in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pose for a photo ahead of their talks at the Group of Seven summit venue in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and Japan are in coordination to hold a bilateral summit on Aug. 23 in Tokyo, according to a report by the Asahi Shimbun.
 
The report said that President Lee Jae Myung appears to be aiming to "demonstrate the importance he places on relations with Japan by visiting Tokyo ahead of his trip to the United States." Lee's first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for Aug. 25. 
 

The Asahi Shimbun report also pinpointed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s recent visit to Japan on July 29 — his first trip abroad since taking office — followed by a visit to the United States, as an example of the Lee administration's effort to prioritize "stable relations with Japan" as part of its strategy for dealing with the Trump administration. 
 
The Yomiuri Shimbun also reported that the two governments are considering holding the summit on Aug 23, noting that President Lee Jae Myung is expected to visit both Japan and the United States in succession, in a move to underscore his "commitment to trilateral cooperation among Korea, the United States and Japan.”
 
Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a summit on June 17 in Kananaskis, Canada, on the sidelines of the Group of 7, or G7, summit. 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
