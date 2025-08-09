North Korea begins removing propaganda speakers on border: JCS
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 17:02 Updated: 09 Aug. 2025, 17:37
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
North Korea on Saturday began removing some of its loudspeakers set up along the border for propaganda broadcasts, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The move appears to be in response to South Korea’s earlier dismantling of some 20 fixed loudspeakers near the border on August 4, as part of efforts to ease inter-Korean tensions.
"It remains unclear whether the loudspeakers are being removed across all areas," the JCS said, adding that the South Korean military will continue to monitor related activities by the North.
North Korea had installed around 40 loudspeakers along the border, and some of them have reportedly already been dismantled.
North Korea also halted all of its loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South at midnight on June 12 — just eight hours after the South Korean military stopped its own broadcasts at 2 p.m. on June 11, following an order from President Lee Jae Myung.
South and North Korea in 2018 dismantled all loudspeakers along the border in accordance with the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration. However, tensions reignited when the South Korean military resumed loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North on June 9 last year in response to Pyongyang’s provocative trash balloon campaigns. North Korea responded by reinstalling its own loudspeakers and restarting broadcasts toward the South.
Residents in border areas such as Paju, Gimpo, and Yeoncheon, all in Gyeonggi, have been exposed to nearly a year of bizarre and disturbing sounds — including metallic scraping and ghost-like noises — blaring day and night, prompting numerous complaints.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)