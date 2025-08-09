Trump and Putin to meet on Aug. 15 in Alaska for Ukraine war talks
Published: 09 Aug. 2025, 11:43
- SARAH CHEA
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska, aiming to negotiate a ceasefire that could help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “Further details to follow.”
It will mark the two's first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the office in January. Trump has spoken with Putin six times, just by phone.
The upcoming summit is considered a turning point in Trump’s diplomatic push to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year. Trump's deadline that he set to persuade Putin for a ceasefire expired on Friday.
If Putin visits Alaska, it will mark his first trip to the United States in nearly a decade, since he met then-President Barack Obama during the UN General Assembly in 2015.
Trump on Friday also confirmed that he saw a land swap as a likely part of any agreement.
“It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later or tomorrow,” he said.
The U.S. government previously proposed a deal that would recognize the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as Russian territory, and allow Moscow to retain control over parts of currently occupied Ukrainian land. In exchange, Russia would return control of certain areas it occupies in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently maintained that no Ukrainian territory can be ceded under any circumstances.
